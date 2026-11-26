Former Nigerian minister Kayode Fayemi has urged African governments to set their own priorities in dealings with India, arguing that closer ties should help build industries and create jobs on the continent.

Speaking at the Cape Town Conversation this week, the former solid minerals development minister said the relationship had deep roots but remained too transactional. “It needs to move from historical solidarity and emotional connection to strategic partnership,” he said.

For southern Africa, that partnership faces an early test. India and the Southern African Customs Union are due to hold their first formal round of negotiations on a preferential trade agreement in New Delhi from 8 to 11 December, according to a briefing by South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition. Officials held preliminary discussions in October.

The two-day forum, co-hosted by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and India’s Observer Research Foundation, also examined whether African producers could take advantage of shifts in global shipping. Samir Saran, president of the Observer Research Foundation, said disruption in the Red Sea and uncertainty in the Gulf had pushed vessels south around the Cape, raising the question of how much of that trade African economies could capture.

William Sears, chief commercial officer for logistics at DP World in South Africa, said producers needed reliable road and rail links to ports and inland markets. Delays and high costs at borders could make it harder for African businesses to reach customers even where ports had been upgraded.

Sears said DP World had invested about $3 billion in Africa over the previous three to four years and planned to spend a further $3 billion over the next five. The company was building trade corridors to connect African markets to global ones, he said.

Fayemi applied the same question of who benefits to the demand for minerals used in batteries and other energy technologies. “Critical to who?” he asked. Minerals used in local industries and the infrastructure needed to support those industries could be more pressing priorities for African governments, he said.

The African Union’s African Mining Vision already called for more processing on the continent, along with investment in infrastructure and environmental protection. Fayemi said governments needed to act on those commitments and agree on what they wanted from partners including India, China, the United States and Gulf states.

Herbert Krapa, Ghana’s former energy minister, called for regional production hubs and investment terms that create jobs, build skills and transfer technology. African countries should “complement rather than compete” as they develop regional industries, he said. Dammu Ravi, India’s former secretary for economic relations, said Indian and African partners could build manufacturing capacity and supply chains through projects designed around local conditions.

Max Boqwana, chief executive of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, linked the debate to Africa’s ability to trade within the continent. “A greater voice in global institutions will mean more if we can process our own resources, produce more of what we need, and trade more readily with one another,” he said