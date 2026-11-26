When a marriage ends, two processes begin. One is emotional: grieving not only the relationship but the loss of a nuclear family’s shared future. The other is legal, because in South Africa only a court can dissolve a marriage. Both are unavoidable.
Nothing can remove the pain of the first. But too often, the second makes it worse.
At the very moment people are least equipped to think clearly, they find themselves in mediation sitting across from the person at the centre of their emotional turmoil, expected to calmly and rationally negotiate some of the most consequential decisions of their lives. How will they divide what they own and what they owe? How will they share the care of their children, and the cost of raising them? These are difficult conversations at the best of times. Add a dismissive eye-roll, an exasperated sigh or an innocent-sounding remark that touches a raw nerve, and even the most reasonable discussion can quickly unravel.
And when it does, couples are pushed towards a system that was never designed with them in mind.
A process built for a fight
When face-to-face negotiation breaks down, the fallback is litigation. Each spouse instructs an attorney whose duty is to advance their own client's interests. Positions are set out in combative letters, every exchange is billed and every delay prolongs the uncertainty.
This is the irony at the heart of divorce in South Africa. Most separating couples are not looking for a fight, and the vast majority of divorces end in agreement rather than a contested trial. Yet the route to that agreement runs through a system designed for disputes, not to help two people find common ground. Couples who start out wanting to be fair can find themselves entrenched within months, because the structure rewards defending ground rather than finding it.
Even the courts recognise this. Since 2020, Rule 41A of the Uniform Rules of Court has required parties to High Court actions, including divorces, to state whether they agree to mediation. It is a quiet admission that litigation is the wrong default for most family disputes.
We have all heard the cynical saying that the only people who win in a divorce are the lawyers. That is certainly not always fair. But it does point to an uncomfortable truth: the legal process meant to resolve the end of a marriage often leaves both spouses worse off.
The cost is not only emotional. When negotiations through lawyers drag on, a divorce can easily cost a couple hundreds of thousands of Rand. For many South Africans, that puts a fair, properly advised settlement out of reach. Some stay in marriages long after they have ended. Others sign whatever is put in front of them because they cannot afford to argue anymore. Neither outcome is justice.
The lesson is uncomfortable but important. Much of the conflict in divorce is not caused by the people going through it. It is caused, or at least amplified, by the process.
The AI conversation we are not having
AI is usually discussed in terms of automation and efficiency: drafting contracts faster, reviewing documents in seconds, replacing jobs. Those things matter. But in family law, I believe its greatest value lies somewhere else entirely: in reducing human conflict.
Consider what actually escalates a divorce. It is rarely the first big decision. It is the message written at midnight, the sentence that begins "you always", the proposal that is fair in substance but reads as a demand. Language carries history, and in a marriage that is ending, history is everywhere.
AI is unusually good at language. It can take what one spouse wants to say and express it in neutral, constructive terms before the other ever reads it. "You've never been responsible with money" can become "I'd like us to agree on a clear budget for the children's expenses." The substance survives. The sting does not.
It also changes where negotiation happens. Instead of sitting across a table, each person can work privately and at their own pace: saying what they need without an audience, and taking time to consider a proposal rather than reacting to it in the moment.
It can help people understand their options, too. AI can explain in plain language what being married in community of property means, or how an accrual claim works, so the spouse who never managed the household finances is not negotiating in the dark. And it can show a couple how much they already agree on, which is almost always more than they expect.
Because technology can carry much of the administrative and communication load, a properly advised divorce can also cost far less. In a country where so many people cannot afford legal help at all, that is not a small thing.
None of this replaces judgment. It reduces friction, and in divorce, friction is where much of the damage is done.
This is the thinking behind On Good Terms, the platform I co-founded with technology entrepreneur Spiro Malamoglou.
What AI must not do
If we are serious about using AI in family law, we must be equally serious about its limits.
AI should not decide anyone's divorce. Agreements affecting people's homes, retirement savings and children need to be reviewed by qualified legal professionals, and arrangements for children must still satisfy the Family Advocate and the court that they are in the children's best interests. Technology can prepare the ground. Human expertise must remain accountable for the outcome.
Nor is it right for every couple. Where there is domestic violence, coercive control or a serious imbalance of power, softening the language risks softening the reality. Those families need protection, not facilitation, and any responsible platform must screen for that and refuse to go ahead.
And the information couples share is among the most sensitive data there is. Privacy has to be designed in from the start, in line with POPIA.
These are not reasons to keep technology out of family law. They are the conditions for letting it in.
Keeping the human expertise
Some family lawyers worry that AI tools like this will hollow out the profession. I see it differently. Most couples do not need two attorneys exchanging letters for a year. They need clear information, a fair process and expert legal input at the moments that matter: checking that an agreement is sound, drafting it properly and taking it through court. Lawyers remain essential. They simply stop being the channel through which every hurt is passed.
What a less painful divorce looks like
When people ask me whether technology can really make divorce less painful, I think about what a good outcome looks like. It is not a court victory. It is two parents who, a little while later, can sit next to each other at a school concert and clap for the same child.
We cannot take away the grief of a marriage ending. But we can stop the legal process from prolonging it. If AI can take some of the heat out of the hardest conversations two people will ever have, make fair outcomes affordable and keep human expertise where it belongs, then the answer is yes. AI can make divorce less painful. We have designed it to.
Jen Paddock is an attorney, a CEDR-accredited mediator and the co-founder of On Good Terms, a South African platform that offers separating couples a smarter, kinder, and faster way to divorce.