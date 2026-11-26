When a marriage ends, two processes begin. One is emotional: grieving not only the relationship but the loss of a nuclear family’s shared future. The other is legal, because in South Africa only a court can dissolve a marriage. Both are unavoidable.

Nothing can remove the pain of the first. But too often, the second makes it worse.

At the very moment people are least equipped to think clearly, they find themselves in mediation sitting across from the person at the centre of their emotional turmoil, expected to calmly and rationally negotiate some of the most consequential decisions of their lives. How will they divide what they own and what they owe? How will they share the care of their children, and the cost of raising them? These are difficult conversations at the best of times. Add a dismissive eye-roll, an exasperated sigh or an innocent-sounding remark that touches a raw nerve, and even the most reasonable discussion can quickly unravel.

And when it does, couples are pushed towards a system that was never designed with them in mind.

A process built for a fight When face-to-face negotiation breaks down, the fallback is litigation. Each spouse instructs an attorney whose duty is to advance their own client's interests. Positions are set out in combative letters, every exchange is billed and every delay prolongs the uncertainty.

This is the irony at the heart of divorce in South Africa. Most separating couples are not looking for a fight, and the vast majority of divorces end in agreement rather than a contested trial. Yet the route to that agreement runs through a system designed for disputes, not to help two people find common ground. Couples who start out wanting to be fair can find themselves entrenched within months, because the structure rewards defending ground rather than finding it.

Even the courts recognise this. Since 2020, Rule 41A of the Uniform Rules of Court has required parties to High Court actions, including divorces, to state whether they agree to mediation. It is a quiet admission that litigation is the wrong default for most family disputes.

We have all heard the cynical saying that the only people who win in a divorce are the lawyers. That is certainly not always fair. But it does point to an uncomfortable truth: the legal process meant to resolve the end of a marriage often leaves both spouses worse off.

The cost is not only emotional. When negotiations through lawyers drag on, a divorce can easily cost a couple hundreds of thousands of Rand. For many South Africans, that puts a fair, properly advised settlement out of reach. Some stay in marriages long after they have ended. Others sign whatever is put in front of them because they cannot afford to argue anymore. Neither outcome is justice.

The lesson is uncomfortable but important. Much of the conflict in divorce is not caused by the people going through it. It is caused, or at least amplified, by the process.

The AI conversation we are not having AI is usually discussed in terms of automation and efficiency: drafting contracts faster, reviewing documents in seconds, replacing jobs. Those things matter. But in family law, I believe its greatest value lies somewhere else entirely: in reducing human conflict.

Consider what actually escalates a divorce. It is rarely the first big decision. It is the message written at midnight, the sentence that begins "you always", the proposal that is fair in substance but reads as a demand. Language carries history, and in a marriage that is ending, history is everywhere.

AI is unusually good at language. It can take what one spouse wants to say and express it in neutral, constructive terms before the other ever reads it. "You've never been responsible with money" can become "I'd like us to agree on a clear budget for the children's expenses." The substance survives. The sting does not.

It also changes where negotiation happens. Instead of sitting across a table, each person can work privately and at their own pace: saying what they need without an audience, and taking time to consider a proposal rather than reacting to it in the moment.

It can help people understand their options, too. AI can explain in plain language what being married in community of property means, or how an accrual claim works, so the spouse who never managed the household finances is not negotiating in the dark. And it can show a couple how much they already agree on, which is almost always more than they expect.

Because technology can carry much of the administrative and communication load, a properly advised divorce can also cost far less. In a country where so many people cannot afford legal help at all, that is not a small thing.

None of this replaces judgment. It reduces friction, and in divorce, friction is where much of the damage is done.

This is the thinking behind On Good Terms, the platform I co-founded with technology entrepreneur Spiro Malamoglou.