Less than two years after the South African National Defence Forces (SANDF) left the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with bloodied noses, the Congolese rebel outfit, the M23, captured a suspected South African mercenary fighting on the side of the Kinshasa government.

The capture of Capetonian pilot Alexander Villete on Saturday by the rebel group that falls under the Front pour la Refondation de la Nation (FRN), led by former president Joseph Kabila, renewed concerns about the involvement of foreign forces in the conflict.

It has since been established that Villete was one of two survivors of a Cessna 208 brought down by the rebels, killing three other unnamed individuals. The other survivor was identified as a Ugandan national, Jordan Mugalya.

The rebels claim Villete was shot down after allegedly targeting a civilian settlement in the Minembwe highlands of South Kivu – particularly a hospital that serves a population of at least 80 000 people.

Bertrand Bisimwa, one of the RFN vice presidents, said the plane operated by Villete was a civilian machine that had been “equipped with missile launchers".

He also claimed that before it was shot down, “it carried out several attacks against civilian areas, including the death of a four-year-old girl.”

As such, Bisimwa declared that the rebels will shoot down any plane or drone that flies past areas under their control.

“We will shoot down any plane or drone in our airspace that is not cleared by us, be it commercial or not,” he added.

On Monday, SA’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) reached out to the SA embassy in Kinshasa to ascertain if any South Africans were linked to the Cessna 208 “that went missing in eastern DRC".

By the time of going to press, in a statement, DIRCO said they were exploring all “relevant and diplomatic channels” to establish facts around the matter and if any South African, as claimed by the rebels, was involved in mercenary work.

DIRCO emphasised that mercenary work by South Africans was a criminal offence under the Prohibition of Mercenary Activities and Regulation of Certain Activities in Country of Armed Conflict Act of 2006.

As such, as a country, SA “remains committed to the peaceful resolution of the conflict in the eastern DRC and continues to support regional and international efforts to achieve lasting peace, security and stability in the region”.