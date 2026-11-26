The Mandeni local municipality on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal descended into chaos during the council inauguration where the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party was expected to secure its fourth mayoral post in the province.

The move was however scuppered when last-minute horse trading saw the IFP, ANC, EFF and the DA successfully join forces to shut out the MK party through a slim majority. The MK party secured the biggest share of the local vote receiving 17 seats in the 35-seat council while both the IFP and the ANC garnered eight seats each. On the other hand, the DA and the EFF secured a solitary seat each. At least 18 seats are needed to form a government.

The Mail&Guardian understands that former President Jacob Zuma’s party bungled negotiations at the eleventh hour by refusing to accept the proposal that the EFF had placed on the table.

“The MK party shot itself in the foot during negotiations. It took for granted the key seat that the EFF has and thought it would bully them into submission. The EFF’s proposal was clear that they wanted a deputy mayor, but these comrades refused. Instead, they wanted to give the EFF a chairperson of some portfolio committee. That is how they lost the contest,” the source said.

Dr Andile Biyela, the IFP’s member of the provincial legislature (MPL) emerged uncontested as the Mayor while Zamile Mdletshe of the ANC was voted Speaker of the council. The EFF were also rewarded with a deputy mayorship post for their role in the pact with its only councillor Siyabonga Mdletshe getting the nod.

The meeting had to be halted when MK party members disrupted the sitting, citing unfairness and political cheating. They stormed the venue demanding that their party should be given the opportunity to govern. There was also a tense standoff between the MK party councillors and the municipal manager Sizwe Khuzwayo. Police had to be called in to defuse the tension, which had the all hallmarks of degenerating into violence.

In his address, Biyela called for the parties to put their differences aside and ensure that services are delivered to the residents.

“The day started in a very strange manner. It reminded me of Charles Dickens when he said it was the best of times and it was the worst of times. We have a responsibility collectively as a council to unite. We are not leadership for our political parties, but we’re leadership for the entire population of Mandeni. Even those who posed a serious challenge to the proceedings today. We must forgive them even without their apology. We must work with them. We must uplift each and every ward regardless of which political party leads that particular ward,” he stated.

It’s not the first time that the IFP occupied the echelons of power in Mandeni local municipality, which was previously known as Ndondakusuka. The area was once its stronghold, but it was later decimated by the ANC.

The local economy relies heavily on manufacturing with the Isithebe industrial estate serving as a key economic and job driver. In its heyday, the estate was the backbone of the regional economy, employing more than 27 000 people not only from KZN, but other provinces and the neighbouring SADC countries.

The municipal seat stands in the middle between Durban and Richards Bay.