Appointing KwaZulu- Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as national head of the Hawks could be a poisoned chalice, potentially barring him from becoming national police commissioner when the position becomes vacant in March 2027.

This is the warning from political analyst Andy Mashaile.

Cabinet has approved Mkhwanazi’s appointment as head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks. Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia confirmed Cabinet’s concurrence of Mkhwanazi’s recommendation in the National Assembly as part of the SAPS reset agenda.

Mashaile questioned why Mkhwanazi was not being considered for the national police commissioner position instead, given his experience and previous leadership of the police service. National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola’s term of office ends on 31 March 2027.

“Operationally, the Hawks report to the SAPS commissioner. Why should [they] have Mkhwanazi as head of the Hawks when he could be head of SAPS and reset the Hawks in that position?” Mashaile said. “Why are they not putting Mkhwanazi as national commissioner? He has been national commissioner before, during 2011. It would make sense.

“If, and only if, they are not going to preclude him from submitting his application as national police commissioner, will we stop being suspicious of the motives,” he said.

The position has been vacant since Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya’s retirement in May 2025, with deputy national head of the Hawks Lieutenant-General Siphesihle Nkosi acting in the role.

Mkhwanazi has served as KwaZulu- Natal provincial commissioner since 2018. He served as acting national police commissioner between 2011 and 2013, commanded the SAPS Special Task Force and leads the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure’s national priority committee on organised crime.

Control risk senior analyst Otlotleng Mokgatle said it was too early to tell whether the Hawks post would be a poisoned chalice.

“On balance, Cabinet backing Mkhwanazi is a good move. They haven’t had a permanent head since May 2025. He has been coordinating organised crime work nationally in any case. It would be a good signal to send. His allegations helped prompt the Madlanga commission.

“If the appointment goes through, he would be taking a long fixed term with a specific mandate. I haven’t seen evidence that he is being taken there to keep him away from the national police commissioner job.

“Inside the Hawks, allegations of leaks and interference have made it especially important to protect case files and protect witnesses.

“Overall, I am cautiously positive. I think the cabinet has taken a credible first step for the Hawks.”

Mashaile said Mkhwanazi would need the authority to appoint his own management team as head of Hawks and bring trusted investigators to make a meaningful impact.

“You put him there as head of the Hawks and allow him to appoint his own management team. If you put him there with the current staff, he will not know who to trust,” he said.

He suggested that Mkhwanazi could bring members of the Political Killings Task Team into the Hawks to strengthen its capacity.

“If he takes the job, he should take his team from the PKTT and operate with them. You take all those boys who were operating in the PKTT. If you go that route, the chalice is no longer poisonous,” Mashaile said.

He further suggested that competition for the national commissioner position was driven partly by the power, financial benefits and access to resources associated with the office. Mashaile said that appointing Mkhwanazi as national commissioner could lead to the departure of other senior officers.

“If you appoint Mkhwanazi as national commissioner, others will resign, such as [Lieutenant General Hilda] Senthumule. The ocean will clean itself away,” said Mashaile.