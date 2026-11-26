The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed an application by former Transnet executives Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama, alongside their co-accused, to have the multibillion-rand corruption case against them struck off the roll.

Judge Matodzi Brian Nemavhidi dismissed the application on Thursday, ruling that the delays in bringing the case to trial did not justify striking it off the roll under section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The accused had argued that the four-year delay and disputes over access to terabytes of electronic evidence had prejudiced their ability to prepare for trial.

However, the court found that the State could not be held solely responsible for the delays. To address the outstanding disclosure issues, Nemavhidi ordered the State to provide the defence with a functional, searchable platform to access the electronic evidence and submit an implementation plan within 30 days.

The matter was postponed to 18 January 2027 to allow the parties to implement the directive and advance trial preparations.

The accused include former Transnet executives Molefe, Singh, Gama, Garry Pita and Phetolo Ramosebudi, as well as former Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, Trillian Asset Management director Daniel Roy and businessman Kuben Moodley.

They face charges including fraud, corruption, money laundering and contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act.

The prosecution, first enrolled in 2022, stems from allegations of corruption surrounding Transnet's procurement of 1,064 locomotives in a multibillion-rand tender.

The State alleges that Regiments Capital was irregularly brought into a 2012 advisory tender led by McKinsey, inflating the scope and value of the contract by more than R305 million.

The case also involves an alleged irregular payment of R93.4 million to Trillian Asset Management in 2015.

The procurement programme, including related advisory and financing arrangements, was valued at more than R54 billion.