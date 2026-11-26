A trade union is challenging the Ekurhuleni metro’s decision to pay the municipality’s divisional head responsible for employee relations, Xolani Nciza, R4.8 million to return to work two years after firing him over dodgy qualifications.

The Municipal Employees and Civil Servants’ Union (Mecsu) has asked the Labour Court in Johannesburg to review and set aside the settlement agreement reached between the metro and Nciza earlier this year.

Nciza is the elder brother of former ANC Gauteng provincial secretary and music record label owner Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza.

Mecsu has asked the Labour Court to declare that the settlement agreement concluded between Nciza and the municipality is invalid, of no force and effect and illegal or grant the union such further and/or alternative relief as the court might deem necessary.

In March 2024, the metro dismissed Nciza for misconduct relating to failure to present his qualifications which he claimed to have in the CV he submitted when applying for the position divisional head of employee relations in 2022.

Mecsu had brought the allegations of misrepresentation of qualifications against Nciza to the municipality’s attention soon after he was appointed in 2022. He he was later suspended while Ekurhuleni metro investigated them.

Nciza approached the SA Local Government Bargaining Council challenging his suspension and dismissal. The disputes filed at the SALGBC by Nciza were later withdrawn.

According to the Mecsu’s Labour Court papers, in April this year the municipality and Nciza recognised an irretrievable breakdown in the employment relationship and engaged in discussions regarding the settlement of the allegedly unfair labour practice dispute and unfair dismissal referred by him to the SALGBC. As a result, the municipality agreed to pay Nciza R4.8m.

Under the agreement, the first payment of R1.6m would be payable within five days of receipt of a tax directive from the South African Revenue Service, the second R1.6m by no later than the end of May this year and the last by June 30.

The terms of the agreement also included Nciza’s reinstatement.

When he was issued with an intention to suspend him in September 2023, the municipality required Nciza to provide proof that he had the matric certificate, B Iuris degree from Vista University and the Advanced Labour Law (National Qualifications Framework) Level 7 qualifications he claimed to have obtained from Unisa.

Mecsu asked Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka to investigate Nciza’s qualification but she declined.

“In view of the foregoing, the Public Protector is thus precluded from investigating the issue related to the appointment of Nciza, as the matter is still sub judice. Sub judice simply means under judicial consideration and this is an established and reinforced rule of common law, which entails that proper administration of justice in a matter under judicial consideration may not be prejudiced or interfered with,” she said in her report in September.

The union had complained that he was appointed despite only possessing matric and an IT management certificate, which was not a requirement for the position.

Nciza failed to comply with the instruction by his then-boss, disgraced former head of human resources in the municipality, Linda Gxasheka, after not producing the qualifications on two occasions.

At the Labour Court, Mecsu said the settlement agreement concluded between the parties was contrary to public policy, public interest, the interests of the municipality and was contra bonos mores (against good morals) and illegal.

“The agreement is concluded by unnamed officials purporting to represent the municipality (the employer), and the named Nciza representing the employee,” reads Mecsu general-secretary Vukile Mlungwana’s founding affidavit.

Mlungwana said the settlement agreement was purported to have been signed by city manager Kagiso Lerutla and chief financial officer Tsholofelo Koopedi at the end of April.

The union said Lerutla had been on special leave after his arrest and his later release on bail on 28 April 2026, hence the agreement deserved further scrutiny.

At the time, the municipality had appointed Koopedi to act in Lerutla’s position.

“The agreement was concluded in bad faith by unauthorised officials of the municipality. The seventh respondent (Nciza) misrepresented qualifications to secure employment in a divisional head: employee relations position and failed to present qualifications stated in his curriculum vitae prior to his suspension and dismissal,” Mlungwana said.

“The settlement agreement recognises that there is irretrievable breakdown of relationship between the parties, but also reinstate the seventh respondent (Nciza), regardless. There is no rational connection between the recognition of irretrievable breakdown of relationship between the parties and reinstatement of Nciza.”

Mlungwana said there was no rational connection between the municipality’s unacceptance of any liability and payment of R4.8m to Nciza whom it dismissed for misrepresentation of qualifications and refusal to present the evidence when required to do so before his suspension in September 2023 and subsequent dismissal in March the next year.

“The settlement condones unlawful conduct, misrepresentation of qualifications to get employment in the municipality. The settlement agreement does not establish any rationale for the payment of R4.8m to Nciza following the gross misconduct which triggered his dismissal,” he added.

At the Madlanga commission, Nciza implicated his now-former boss Gxasheka in protecting disgraced former acting Ekurhuleni metro police department chief Julius Mkhwanazi despite evidence that he broke the law. Nciza said that was part of an attempt to oust him at the municipality.

However, Mecsu has informed the Labour Court that although the municipality suggested that the settlement agreement was based on the disclosures Nciza made at the Madlanga commission, the settlement was, in fact, based on the incorrect interpretation of legislation regulating disclosures made in good faith after which the employee was subjected to occupational detriment.

“Nciza did not launch section 188(11) [of the Labour Relations Act] application for inquiry and allege that his disciplinary proceedings were triggered by disclosures he made against any official of the municipality prior to his dismissal,” Mlungwana has told the court.

Section 188(11) of the act makes provision for an employee alleging in good faith that the holding of a disciplinary inquiry contravenes the Protected Disclosures Act as well as that the employee or the employer may require that an inquiry be conducted under this section into allegations by the employer into the conduct or capacity of the employee.

Mecsu’s Mlungwana said the union’s case was unopposed and it would soon be set down for hearing.