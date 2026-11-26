Said Ramaphosa: “We are also strengthening our partnership with the private sector. We extend our sincere appreciation to Absa, which has walked this journey with us and once again supports the Presidential Awards. We thank Huawei and the Wholesale and Retail SETA for their support of this year's awards. We encourage more companies to follow their example through supplier development, procurement, mentorship, technology transfer and access to finance.”

South Africa was “living through a period of profound technological change”.

“Artificial intelligence, advanced computing and automation are reshaping industries and creating new opportunities. During my recent engagements in Silicon Valley, I met some of the world's leading technology companies and innovators. One lesson stood out: innovation thrives where research is supported, investment is mobilised and entrepreneurs can bring their ideas to market. South Africa has many of these capabilities. Access to computing power can be one of the greatest levellers for small enterprises.

“That is why we are seeking to mobilise public and private resources to finance computing power dedicated to small enterprises. We plan to use development finance institutions, including the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency, to crowd in early-stage venture capital. We want to build partnerships with universities to establish centres of excellence in artificial intelligence and connect start-ups to a seamless system of support. Our ambition is to make South Africa a leading centre for artificial intelligence on the African continent. Small businesses must be at the heart of that ambition,” maintained Ramaphosa.

He said many award nominees built their enterprises under difficult circumstances.

He said: “They have navigated uncertainty, overcome financial constraints, built markets and earned the confidence of customers. Through determination, innovation and hard work, they are making a meaningful contribution to our economy. I congratulate each of you here on your nomination. I hope you will share your knowledge with other entrepreneurs, particularly young South Africans who are thinking of starting their own businesses. We need a society where successful businesspeople become mentors to those who follow. As we continue this conversation, we must ask what more we can do together. How do we make it easier for promising enterprises to access finance? How do we ensure that small businesses win a greater share of public and private procurement? How do we strengthen the links between established industries and emerging enterprises? And how do we prepare our entrepreneurs to take advantage of new technology and the African Continental Free Trade Area? South Africa's economic future will be shaped in no small measure by businesses like yours. Let us make it easier to start a business. Let us make it easier to grow one. And let us ensure that every entrepreneur with a good idea has a seat at the table.”