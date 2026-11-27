The Mail & Guardian understands that at least three names were discussed yesterday by the regional and provincial leadership as potential candidates to deputise ActionSA mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba.

Some sources within the regional leadership argue that Mnisi should be the automatic choice because of her experience.

They also argue that, because Mashaba is a man, the deputy mayor position should be given to a woman.

Mnisi was also among the candidates invited by the party’s top brass to interview for the mayoral position, but she did not attend the interviews.

This is a developing story.