Said Mbeki: “I'd like to think that I'm also speaking for members of the ANC national executive committee (NEC), who served NEC with her, because I'm quite certain that they too would be wanting to say the same thing.

“This also goes for other people who served with her in government and comrades who served in the national executive of government for 12 years.”

Mbeki said mass mobilisation for ANC support, driven by Mlambo-Ngcuka, was “very critical for the masses of the people, so that they remained alert that the struggle was continuing”.

“I'm very glad that comrade Phumzile was very much in the front ranks of those who were attending to this matter of the sustenance in levels of mobilisation of the masses of our people.

“In reality, we had a very special crop of MPs in the Parliament of 1994 to 1999 - very capable people who could attend to all tasks.

“I am very glad that comrade Phumzile was very much in the front ranks of those who constituted our people in that Constitutional Assembly - carrying out two tasks.

“In 1996, we decided that comrade Phumzile - based on what we had learned of her during the course of the sittings of the Constitutional Assembly - that you should join the national executive of government.

“She became deputy minister of Trade and Industry - later as minister of Minerals and Energy.

“These were challenging departments because they stood at the heart of what needed to be done to deal with the unemployment that we had inherited from the past.

“We had to deal with levels of poverty we'd inherited from the past, creating wealth and jobs that were needed for us to chart a new path.

“Again, comrade Phunzile performed as a star.

“When we decided that she should become deputy president, we had a discussion about the pace of change we were making with regard to addressing issues of poverty and unemployment,” added Mbeki.

In his keynote speech, President Cyril Ramaphosa preferred not to respond to Mbeki’s criticism of the ANC, saying issues should be confined within party structures.