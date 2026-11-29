Globally-lauded for selflessness and dedication to make a difference in the lives of many, South Africa’s first woman president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, was on Saturday laid to rest in the historical Eastern Cape rural town of Xesi.
Shaped by century-long Frontier Wars over land dispossession conflicts with colonialists and resistance to the apartheid-era Ciskei homeland, Xesi, which has seen an unprecedented throng of local and foreign dignitaries, has witnessed Mlambo-Ngcuka being praised in speech, poetry, song, brass band and military salute.
Buried with a Category 2 State Funeral at the Ann Shaw Village, Mlambo-Ngcuka’s coffin was draped with a South African flag, a large framed portrait of her, dressed in a colourful turban and dress - adorning the stage.
In what has been perceived as an indictment on the current ANC leadership, former president Thabo Mbeki blasted the party over a successive decline in electoral support – dropping from 70% to 57% in 2019, down to 40% in 2024 and further to 30% in the 2026 local government elections.
Urging the ANC to give an honest answer to the public about its failures, amid the party’s continuing sharp decline, reflected in ordinary citizens facing soaring unemployment and poverty, Mbeki said the party should confront what went wrong, to recover from “an electoral disaster”.
He said Mlambo-Ngcuka, who spent most of her life building ANC, would have been heartbroken to see South Africans deserting the party in large numbers at the polls.
The country, said Mbeki, needed “more Phumzile’s” to champion real change in the lives of the working class.
Said Mbeki: “I'd like to think that I'm also speaking for members of the ANC national executive committee (NEC), who served NEC with her, because I'm quite certain that they too would be wanting to say the same thing.
“This also goes for other people who served with her in government and comrades who served in the national executive of government for 12 years.”
Mbeki said mass mobilisation for ANC support, driven by Mlambo-Ngcuka, was “very critical for the masses of the people, so that they remained alert that the struggle was continuing”.
“I'm very glad that comrade Phumzile was very much in the front ranks of those who were attending to this matter of the sustenance in levels of mobilisation of the masses of our people.
“In reality, we had a very special crop of MPs in the Parliament of 1994 to 1999 - very capable people who could attend to all tasks.
“I am very glad that comrade Phumzile was very much in the front ranks of those who constituted our people in that Constitutional Assembly - carrying out two tasks.
“In 1996, we decided that comrade Phumzile - based on what we had learned of her during the course of the sittings of the Constitutional Assembly - that you should join the national executive of government.
“She became deputy minister of Trade and Industry - later as minister of Minerals and Energy.
“These were challenging departments because they stood at the heart of what needed to be done to deal with the unemployment that we had inherited from the past.
“We had to deal with levels of poverty we'd inherited from the past, creating wealth and jobs that were needed for us to chart a new path.
“Again, comrade Phunzile performed as a star.
“When we decided that she should become deputy president, we had a discussion about the pace of change we were making with regard to addressing issues of poverty and unemployment,” added Mbeki.
In his keynote speech, President Cyril Ramaphosa preferred not to respond to Mbeki’s criticism of the ANC, saying issues should be confined within party structures.
Ramaphosa said Mlambo-Ngcuka’s life was “about breaking barriers and opening doors that had been closed to women and to black South Africans for generations”.
“She was the first black woman to serve as Minister of Minerals and Energy.
“She was the first woman to become deputy president of South Africa.
“She was the first African to head UN Women.
“Each of these was an achievement in its own right.
“Yet, important as these milestones were, they do not in themselves define the greatness of her life,” said Ramaphosa.
He added: “It is not for the positions that she held that we honour her.
“What defines her greatness is what she did with the opportunities she was given.
“It is for how she used those positions to improve the lives of others.
“Every door that opened for her became a door through which she sought to bring others.
“Every position she occupied became a platform from which she sought to advance the interests of those who had been excluded.
“When she became minister of Minerals and Energy, she took responsibility for an industry that had been built on the dispossession of our people and the cheap labour of black workers.
“It was an industry owned by a white minority, controlled by a white minority and dedicated to the enrichment of a white minority.
“She confronted one of the most deeply entrenched legacies of our colonial and apartheid past.
“She understood the enormous contradiction of a country so richly endowed with mineral resources, yet whose people remained so poor.
“Under her leadership, government developed the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act and the first Mining Charter.
“These laws opened up access to our mineral wealth.
“These were instruments of transformation intended to restore to the people of South Africa a rightful stake in the wealth beneath their soil.
“She challenged the notion that the ownership of our mineral resources should remain the preserve of a privileged few.
“The laws that she sponsored required mining companies to invest in their workers and in the communities around their operations.
“She challenged the deeply entrenched prejudice that mining was a man’s domain.”
“Today, tens of thousands of women work in our mining industry, occupying positions that previous generations of women could scarcely have imagined.
“There are black South Africans who own mines in which they were once told they could never be managers.
“While much remains to be done to transform the mining industry, these advances bear the imprint of her leadership,” said Ramaphosa.
Paying tribute to her colleague, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed described Mlambo-Ngcuka as “a tireless champion of women's rights who never stopped fighting and consistently made room at the table for other women”.
She called Mlambo-Ngcuka “our touchstone, a giant on whose shoulders we stood” and “my sister”.