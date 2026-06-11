Bafana Bafana’s grand return: Pride, pressure and possibility at the 2026 World Cup opener

The day has finally arrived. The 2026 Fifa World Cup kicks off on Thursday, 11 June in Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca.

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana step onto the global stage for the first time since 2010, facing co-hosts Mexico in a rematch of the tournament’s opening fixture exactly 16 years on. This marks a full-circle moment for the African nation.

While the odds heavily favour the hosts, the encounter is about more than just the result. It is a platform for South African resilience, tactical discipline and the unyielding spirit that has carried the team back to the World Cup.

Mexico enters as clear favourites for today’s match. Ranked 15th in the Fifa standings in April 2026, El Tri boast a squad blending experienced talents such as Raúl Jiménez with emerging stars, backed by strong recent form, including multiple wins in 2026 friendlies. They thrive at home in the altitude and passion of the Azteca, where their technical quality, attacking width and set-piece threat pose significant problems.

Bookmakers reflect the reality: Mexico are priced as short as 1.35 (about -238) to win, with South Africa as underdogs at +750 or longer. A draw sits at about +360 and totals lean towards fewer than 2.5 goals, suggesting a cagey, low-scoring affair.

Ranked 60th in the world, South Africa arrive with realistic expectations but genuine belief. Under coach Hugo Broos, Bafana qualified impressively by topping their CAF group, culminating in a dominant 3-0 win over Rwanda.

Recent form shows resilience: draws and narrow results against solid opposition, along with a strong showing in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Key players such as Ronwen Williams in goal, Aubrey Modiba (returning from injury) and forward threats including Evidence Makgopa and Lyle Foster bring pace, physicality and organisation. Bafana’s defensive structure and counter-attacking potential have frustrated stronger sides before. Mbekezeli Mbokazi is solid at the back, while Relebohile Mofokeng is expected to add flair and creativity in midfield.

Truth be told, a Mexico victory is the probable outcome. Home advantage, superior depth and the ranking gap make it the realistic baseline. Yet football at the World Cup often defies statistics. South Africa’s 2010 opener produced one of the tournament’s most memorable moments: Siphiwe Tshabalala’s left-footed thunderbolt. Lightning could strike twice with a disciplined performance. An early goal or set-piece could shift momentum, exposing any Mexican complacency in their opener. Bafana do not need to dominate. They need to compete, frustrate and seize moments, much like they did during their qualifying campaign.

The match symbolises South African football’s resurgence. Absent from the World Cup for 16 years, the squad carries the hopes of a nation inspired by the unity of 2010. A loss would not diminish the achievement of qualification or the progress made under Broos. It would simply underscore the gap against a top-20 side on home soil. A point, however, would ignite Group A (alongside South Korea and Czechia) and send shockwaves through the tournament.

For Bafana, the goal is clear: play without fear and prove they belong at the tournament. Mexico may be favoured but South Africa’s story is one of heart, growth and the magic of the underdog. Win, lose or draw, this is the start of something special for South African football. The world is watching. Bafana are ready to make sure it remembers them.

Lelo Mzaca is an award-winning multitalented journalist, copywriter and presenter of The Big Breakfast Show on Radio 2000. He has an overwhelming passion for sport, lifestyle, music, arts and culture.