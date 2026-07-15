The Springboks and their toughest set-piece

The Boks have firmly cemented their status as a dominant force in world rugby following their historic 2026 campaign. They have ultimately dominated world rugby since their last loss away to New Zealand’s All Blacks in early September last year. However, to maintain this elite edge toward the 2027 World Cup, the squad must prioritise building depth and guard against the dangers of complacency in every test match.

The Springboks' recent performances have been nothing short of spectacular. Under head coach Rassie Erasmus, the team has achieved an unprecedented feat by defeating every major Northern and Southern Hemisphere opponent in a stunning 12-month window, punctuated by recent victories over England (42-21) and a hard-fought bonus-point triumph against Scotland (42-28). Whether they are grinding out results in the relentless physical exchanges against Six Nations heavyweights or unleashing their expansive, clinical attack, South Africa has shown an unmatched resilience. The ability to dictate the pace of the game and physically dominate opponents has led many to view the reigning world champions as the undisputed kings of the sport.

Yet, as the saying goes, it is harder to stay at the top than it is to get there. The current success is built on the foundation of a highly experienced core, but international rugby is a notoriously unforgiving environment. To ensure long-term sustainability, South Africa's coaching staff has actively begun utilising a broader player base. Sweeping lineup changes, such as the strategic squad rotations seen during the recent Nations Championship, are indeed a step in the right direction. Blooding uncapped youngsters alongside established veterans guarantees that the next generation of players gains vital test-match experience. Building an inexhaustible pool of talent, much like the depth of the famous "Bomb Squad", is what will insulate the team against the inevitable impacts of injuries and fatigue.

Furthermore, the team must be highly aware of the threat of complacency. When a team achieves such widespread acclaim and consistently finds ways to win, there is an inherent risk of standards slipping. Every opposing nation, from traditional rivals like New Zealand to emerging contenders in Europe, is constantly analysing Springbok gameplay to find a chink in the armor. If the squad begins to assume victories rather than earning them in the collisions, even the slightest dip in focus could be exploited by hungry challengers. Captain Siya Kolisi and the senior leadership group continuously emphasize a grounded mindset, ensuring that the team remains focused on the fundamentals and prepares with the same intensity for every single international fixture.

Ultimately, the Springboks are writing a remarkable chapter in rugby history but the journey to greatness requires continuous evolution. By proactively cultivating squad depth and maintaining a hungry, relentless work ethic, South Africa can ensure their current dominance isn't just a golden era but a long-lasting legacy.