The Kaizer Chiefs versus Mamelodi Sundowns fixture, scheduled for Saturday 15 August 2026, pits the Soweto giants against the serial champions from Pretoria in front of what is expected to be a passionate crowd at the iconic Johannesburg venue, FNB Stadium.

While both clubs boast massive support and rich histories, the league head-to-head record between them has tilted firmly in Sundowns’ favour in the modern PSL era.

According to detailed match archives covering Premier Soccer League encounters, the two sides have met more than 40 times in the current top flight. Sundowns hold a clear advantage, with approximately 18 victories to Chiefs’ 14, alongside around a dozen draws.

Goal difference also favours the Brazilians, who have scored substantially more times against Amakhosi than they have conceded in these league meetings.

Recent history paints an even starker picture for the home side. Kaizer Chiefs have not beaten Sundowns in a Premiership fixture since 25 April 2021 with the help of Musa Lebusa’snd minute goal. In the years that followed, Sundowns completed their first-ever own goal in the 72 league double over Chiefs in the 2022/23 season, winning 4-0 at Loftus Versfeld and 1-0 at FNBStadium.

They followed that with further strong results, including a 2-1 home win in August 2023 and a comprehensive 5-1 thrashing of Chiefs at FNB Stadium in May 2024. The two most recent league meetings ended level. In August 2025 the sides played out a goalless draw at FNB Stadium, and in May 2026 they shared the points again in a 1-1 draw at LoftusVersfeld.

Those results ended a lengthy unbeaten run for Sundowns against Chiefs but did little to alter the broader pattern of dominance by the Pretoria club in league play. Historically the rivalry has swung back and forth. In earlier seasons of the professional era, Chiefs managed doubles over Sundowns on four occasions (2000/01, 2003/04, 2008/09 and 2011/12).

As Sundowns established themselves as the dominant force in South African football over the past decade, their record against Amakhosi improved markedly. Big wins such as the 4-0 and 5-1victories stand as reminders of the gap that has sometimes existed between the two, even if cup competitions have occasionally offered Chiefs more joy.

Saturday’s encounter carries the usual high stakes of a derby between two of the country's best-supported clubs, not forgetting Orlando Pirates. Chiefs will look to the home advantage of FNB Stadium and the energy of their supporters to finally end their long wait for a league victory over the Brazilians.

Sundowns, accustomed to setting the standard, will aim to reassert their superiority and continue their strong record in this fixture.

Beyond the on-pitch contest, the City of Johannesburg is playing its part in ensuring fans can reach the stadium comfortably. The municipality will operate the Rea-Vaya bus system with special services to ferry soccer supporters to and from FNB Stadium.

Routes covering key corridors in the city, including phases of the existing network, will run to accommodate the large crowds expected for the match. Officials have encouraged fans to use the service to ease traffic congestion around the stadium precinct.

Rea-Vaya has become a familiar and reliable option for big matches at FNB Stadium and the special deployment for this Chiefs–Sundowns fixture continues that tradition. Supporters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, check service updates, and make use of account-based ticketing where available.

As the teams prepare for another chapter in their long-running peer rivalry, the head-to-head league statistics provide clear context.

Sundowns arrive with the superior overall record and confidence of recent dominance, while Chiefs seek to rewrite that narrative in front of their homefans. With the stadium set to be packed and efficient public transport in place via Rea-Vaya, the stage is set for a memorable afternoon of Premier Soccer League football in Johannesburg.