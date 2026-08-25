Crowned in greatness: A night of South African sporting glory at the 19th SA Sport Awards

Athletes and sports figures whipped out their Sunday best to honour the 19th edition of the South African Sport Awards under glittering lights of the Sun City Superbowl in North West.

The event delivered a compelling celebration of excellence, resilience and national pride. On a night themed “Crowned in Greatness,” the country paused to honour 19 years of sporting achievement while saluting the athletes, teams, coaches, administrators and volunteers who continue to write South Africa’s proud story on the world stage.

From record-breakers and comeback warriors to the quiet heroes who built the game from the ground up, the evening reflected the unbreakable spirit that defines this nation.

The Sport Star of the Year crown rightly settled on the head of Akani Simbine. The electrifying sprinter has long been a symbol of consistency, speed and quiet determination. Year after year he carries the hopes of a nation on the track, delivering performances that inspire millions.

His recognition as the evening’s top individual honour crowned a career defined by relentless pursuit of excellence and an ability to rise when the spotlight is brightest. Simbine embodies the essence of South African sporting greatness. Talent sharpened by hard work and an unwavering commitment to flying the flag high.

Matching that individual brilliance was the collective triumph of the Protea Men’s Test Cricket team, crowned Team of the Year. Their historic maiden ICC World Test Championship victory in 2025, sealed against Australia at Lord’s, ended decades of painful near-misses and lifted an entire country in shared ecstasy.

The side’s resilience, unity and skill under pressure transformed heartbreak into glory and reminded every South African of the power of belief. Cricket, once again, united the nation from townships to boardrooms, from rural villages to urban centres, as fans gathered around screens to cheer every boundary, every wicket and ultimately that unforgettable trophy lift.

Equally deserving was Anthony Moruthane of Tennis South Africa, who received the Sport Administrator of the Year award. His dedicated leadership has strengthened the foundations of the sport, expanded opportunities and ensured tennis continues to grow as a vehicle for development and national pride. Administrators like Moruthane are the unsung architects of success. Their vision and tireless work create the platforms on which stars shine.

The night pulsed with the energy of codes that have long brought South Africans together. Athletics produced multiple winners and unforgettable moments.

Prudence Sekgodiso was named Sportswoman of the Year after a stellar campaign highlighted by South Africa’s first women’s indoor gold medal in the 800m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Pieter Coetze claimed Sportsman of the Year due to his outstanding swimming talent, continuing the tradition of excellence in the pool.

Para-athletes shone brightly too. Simoné Kruger took Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability in athletics, while Puseletso Mabote was crowned Sportsman of the Year with a Disability for his outstanding performances in the Para athletics 400m T63.

Youth talent was celebrated through the young and explosive Bayanda Walaza as Youth/Junior Sport Star of the Year in athletics and the Men’s under-20 Rugby Team as Youth/Junior Sport Team of the Year.

Rugby’s technical excellence was recognised in Aimee Barrett-Theron as Technical Official of the Year, while Thabo Matebedi earned Coach of the Year honours in athletics for guiding athletes to new heights.

Grassroots and community sport received vital recognition. The Khokho Association South Africa was named Recreation Body of the Year, celebrating a traditional game that builds community and joy. Nqobile Kunene of Rural Horse Racing was honoured as Sport Volunteer of the Year, a tribute to the passion that keeps sport alive in every corner of the country.

Media excellence was acknowledged through Skhu Nkomphela as Sport Visual Journalist of the Year and Rachel Makhura as Sports Media Journalist of the Year, ensuring the stories of these heroes reach every South African.

Lifetime contributions were celebrated with deep respect. The Steve Tshwete Lifetime Achievement Awards went to Siya Vabaza-Booi, Selwyn Nathan and Veli Nhlapo. The prestigious Andrew Mlangeni Green Jacket was bestowed upon William Mtolo, Nelson "Teenage" Dladla, Mlungisi Raphael "Professor" Ngubane as well as Patson “Kamuzu” Banda. Excellence Awards recognised Rayno Nel, Tasneem Solomons and captain Temba Bavuma, whose leadership has been central to cricket’s golden chapter.

From the thunder of athletic tracks and the roar of cricket grounds to the precision of the swimming pool, the grit of rugby fields, the skill of the tennis court and the heart of rural and community sports, these codes have woven a tapestry of national unity. They have given South Africans moments of pure joy, shared heartbreak, and ultimate triumph. They have shown young people that resilience can overcome setbacks and that greatness is within reach.

The 19th South African Sport Awards was more than a ceremony. It was a powerful affirmation that South African sport continues to crown its heroes in greatness, those who broke records, those who fought back, those who administered with vision, those who volunteered with heart and those who simply never stopped believing.

Lelo Mzaca is an award-winning multitalented journalist, copywriter and presenter of The Big Breakfast Show on Radio 2000. He has an overwhelming passion for sport, lifestyle, music, arts and culture.