South African sport has lost one of its finest chroniclers. Sy Lerman, the veteran sports journalist whose career stretched across more than six decades, passed away on 30 August 2026 at the age of 88. With his departure, a living archive of the country’s sporting story has gone quiet. As the old saying goes, when a wealth of knowledge such as his leaves us, it is like a library has burned down.

Lerman began writing in the early 1960s and became one of the most recognisable bylines in South African newspapers and later online publications. He was the first recipient of the South African Sportswriter of the Year award and later earned the title of CNN African Sportswriter of the Year. In 2010 he was inducted into the South African Sportswriters’ Hall of Fame, formal recognition of a lifetime spent recording the drama, characters and quiet turning points of the games we love.

His beat was broad. He covered FIFA World Cups, Wimbledon, Davis Cup tennis and world championship boxing. Football, in particular, remained close to his heart through decades of profound social and political change. He wrote not only about results but about the people who shaped the game, including those who helped chip away at racial barriers. His reporting carried the authority of someone who had been present for the long arc of South African sport, from isolation to re-entry onto the world stage and beyond.

Away from the press box, Lerman was an accomplished sportsman himself. He won six South African veterans’ tennis titles and was a long-time club champion at Troyeville. He also played league cricket for Balfour Park alongside former Springbok captain Ali Bacher. That dual life as participant and observer gave his writing an uncommon texture: the eye of a journalist sharpened by the experience of a competitor.

What set Lerman apart was the depth of his knowledge and the generosity with which he shared it. Younger writers and readers could turn to him for context that no search engine could supply: the anecdotes, the personalities, the institutional memory that only decades of careful watching produce. That store of lived expertise is precisely what makes his absence feel so sharp. Libraries can be rebuilt with books; the particular library that lived inside one dedicated observer cannot.

South African sport will continue, of course. Matches will be played, stories will be written. But the standard Lerman set remains a quiet challenge to those who follow. We are poorer for the loss of that living reference, yet richer for the decades of work he left behind. The library may have burned, but the volumes he produced still stand on the shelves of the nation’s sporting history.