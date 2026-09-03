King of horses leaves lasting legacy

The death of Enos Mafokate, the pioneering South African equestrian who broke racial barriers in a sport largely closed to black people during apartheid, marks the end of an era.
Mafokate died on Thursday, leaving behind a legacy that reaches far beyond his achievements as a rider.
Known as Kgosi ya Dipere, meaning "The King of Horses," he was remembered by his family as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and mentor.
While his life was closely tied to horses, his contribution was ultimately about creating opportunities for people who had been excluded from them.
Mafokate was born on 15 February 1944 in Alexandra, northeast of Johannesburg. He developed a love for horses from a young age and eventually worked as a groom, entering an equestrian world where black people were generally expected to remain in supporting roles rather than become riders.
The Fédération Equestre Internationale records that he started learning to ride in about 1962 while working for the show jumper Lesley Taylor. He later worked with Tony Lewis, Anneli and Errol Wucherpfennig, with Wucherpfennig helping him become the first black rider to be registered with the Transvaal Horse Society.
Competing was not straightforward. Mafokate was denied entry to some shows and faced resistance from competitors and spectators when he placed or won classes.
He continued regardless, finishing second in the Rothmans Derby in 1976 and winning championships at the Constantia Show Grounds in 1977 and 1978. He also recorded victories at other major events, including the Sandton Derby.
Professor Ian Sanne, president of the South African Equestrian Federation, described Mafokate's contribution as "historic, transformative and deeply personal".
Sanne said Mafokate was not simply a successful rider but a pioneer who challenged racial and social barriers and changed perceptions of who could ride, compete and belong in South African equestrian sport.
A significant breakthrough came in 1980, when British rider David Broome saw Mafokate riding in a groom's class and questioned why he was not competing in the regular classes.
Broome helped open the way for Mafokate to travel to Britain to ride and train.
Mafokate became the first black South African to compete internationally and the first rider of any race to compete internationally in more than two decades.
At the Royal International Horse Show at Wembley, he finished fifth out of 31 riders and won at the Midlands show, where he later received a standing ovation from a crowd of about 65 000 people.
The significance of the trip was not lost on Mafokate. At a time when apartheid restricted the movement and opportunities of black South Africans, competing in Britain placed him on an international stage that had largely been closed to riders from his community.
But his progress in the sport had begun long before that moment. His work as a groom gave him access to horses and the opportunity to learn from established riders, but becoming a competitor required him to move beyond a role that was largely defined for black people in the equestrian world.
That transition was not without personal cost. He had to continue proving that he belonged in competition even when his results had already demonstrated his belonging.
In 1992, when South Africa returned to the Olympic Games in Barcelona after years of international sporting isolation, Mafokate accompanied the delegation as a sports ambassador and served on the country's development team.
He was not an Olympic competitor but his involvement reflected his growing role in South African sport.
His most enduring work developed through his involvement with young people in Soweto. The Soweto Equestrian Centre became an important part of Mafokate's later life and his belief that access to horses should not be determined by where a child was born or how much money their family had.
The centre gave young people opportunities to learn to ride and care for horses while promoting discipline, responsibility and perseverance. It also worked with children living with disabilities and promoted better horse welfare in township communities.
Sanne said this part of Mafokate's life was central to understanding his legacy. Young people were taught not only how to ride but also how to groom, tack up and care for horses.
The centre created opportunities for young riders to develop in disciplines including showjumping and vaulting, with students representing South Africa at international level. For Sanne, these opportunities reflected Mafokate's belief that his own breakthrough had to mean something for those who came after him.
For his sons Arthur and Kabelo Mafokate, however, the public achievements told only part of the story.
Arthur said much of what he became outside his professional life came from watching his father and learning from the way he lived. He learnt humility, respect, discipline, hard work and perseverance, as well as the importance of helping others, staying rooted in the community and nurturing talent.
"His life itself was the lesson," Arthur said.
His father's experience also taught Arthur that overcoming barriers should not end with personal achievement. Once a person has been given an opportunity, he said, they should use it to create opportunities for others.
That principle became increasingly visible in Mafokate's work with young people.
Mafokate continued working with young people and nurturing talent after establishing himself in the sport.
His contributions were recognised with awards including the Steve Tshwete Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Sport Awards and the Andrew Mlangeni Green Jacket Award.
For his family, however, his greatest achievements were not necessarily those that came with trophies. Kabelo Mafokate, who was also his father's personal trainer and showjumping coach, described him as one of the most selfless people he had known.
Kabelo said his father could engage with people of different ages and backgrounds and meet them at their level. He taught him to focus on his goals and not allow external factors to prevent him from reaching them.
"He taught me perseverance," Kabelo said. "Never give up. Keep pushing until you reach your goals and fulfil God's will."
Sanne said Mafokate's significance lay not only in what he achieved himself, but in the people who followed him.
"Enos did not simply enter South African equestrian sport," Sanne said. "He helped change its course."
For Arthur, the final words he would say to his father are simple. "Thank you, Dad."
He would thank Mafokate for everything he has taught him, including the lessons he learnt by watching how his father lived. He would also tell him that he wished they had found the time to make the documentary and record the podcast conversation he had hoped for. There were still questions he wanted to ask and stories he wanted Mafokate to tell in his own voice. "But most importantly, I would tell him that I am proud to be his son," Arthur said.
Mafokate's legacy is reflected in the riders he inspired and the young people who found a place in a sport from which people like him were once largely excluded.
For a man who spent much of his life making that access possible for others, it is a legacy that extends well beyond the showring.