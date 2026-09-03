King of horses leaves lasting legacy

The centre created opportunities for young riders to develop in disciplines including showjumping and vaulting, with students representing South Africa at international level. For Sanne, these opportunities reflected Mafokate's belief that his own breakthrough had to mean something for those who came after him.

For his sons Arthur and Kabelo Mafokate, however, the public achievements told only part of the story.

Arthur said much of what he became outside his professional life came from watching his father and learning from the way he lived. He learnt humility, respect, discipline, hard work and perseverance, as well as the importance of helping others, staying rooted in the community and nurturing talent.

"His life itself was the lesson," Arthur said.

His father's experience also taught Arthur that overcoming barriers should not end with personal achievement. Once a person has been given an opportunity, he said, they should use it to create opportunities for others.

That principle became increasingly visible in Mafokate's work with young people.

Mafokate continued working with young people and nurturing talent after establishing himself in the sport.

His contributions were recognised with awards including the Steve Tshwete Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Sport Awards and the Andrew Mlangeni Green Jacket Award.

For his family, however, his greatest achievements were not necessarily those that came with trophies. Kabelo Mafokate, who was also his father's personal trainer and showjumping coach, described him as one of the most selfless people he had known.

Kabelo said his father could engage with people of different ages and backgrounds and meet them at their level. He taught him to focus on his goals and not allow external factors to prevent him from reaching them.

"He taught me perseverance," Kabelo said. "Never give up. Keep pushing until you reach your goals and fulfil God's will."

Sanne said Mafokate's significance lay not only in what he achieved himself, but in the people who followed him.

"Enos did not simply enter South African equestrian sport," Sanne said. "He helped change its course."

For Arthur, the final words he would say to his father are simple. "Thank you, Dad."

He would thank Mafokate for everything he has taught him, including the lessons he learnt by watching how his father lived. He would also tell him that he wished they had found the time to make the documentary and record the podcast conversation he had hoped for. There were still questions he wanted to ask and stories he wanted Mafokate to tell in his own voice. "But most importantly, I would tell him that I am proud to be his son," Arthur said.

Mafokate's legacy is reflected in the riders he inspired and the young people who found a place in a sport from which people like him were once largely excluded.