Safa election erupts as Zungu cries foul

The battle for control of South African football took an explosive turn on Monday when presidential candidate Sandile Zungu accused the incumbent leadership of the South African Football Association of financial inducements, systematic regional victimisation and electoral fraud.
Speaking at a media briefing at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, the AmaZulu FC president attacked Safa president Danny Jordaan’s administration before Saturday’s elective congress, declaring that "the era for monkey tricks is over".
Zungu’s campaign launch alleged deep structural fractures in the governing body. Beyond the political crossfire lies a struggle over governance, accountability and the administrative machinery that dictates the health of football in South Africa.
Central to his grievances is the alleged manipulation of Safa’s 52 electoral regions. The Durban-born businessman alleged that regions pushing for leadership changes have faced deliberate administrative punishment, while key football figures have been disqualified from Saturday's vote.
“We are seething with anger in terms of what is being done to the regions,” Zungu said.
“There was an attempt to change leadership which did not succeed and as punishment, they are being disqualified from participating in the forthcoming elections. As I am talking, there are consultations with legal counsel to see how to take that matter forward and, trust me, we take it very, very seriously.”
Zungu further alleged that financial inducements were actively deployed over the weekend to influence voting delegates before the secret ballot.
“The monkey tricks will not take anybody anywhere,” he said. “We are aware that promises of money are happening thick and fast. It happened over the weekend. Money is being dished out. But we have the upper hand and we will win these elections.”
Audacious ambitions vs institutional reality
While the immediate focus remains on electoral survival, Zungu sought to frame his candidacy around a broader structural overhaul.
He criticised what he termed a culture of "celebrating mediocrity" in Safa House, outlining a plan to elevate South Africa to the top rank of continental football and secure global dominance for both senior national teams.
“I want South Africa to be the number one football nation in Africa, the undisputed number one on a consistent basis and to be in the top 10 in the world,” Zungu said.
“When we satisfy all these measures, we can move on to an even bigger ambition. That big ambition is for South Africa to become the first African nation in history to win both the Fifa Men’s World Cup and the Fifa Women’s World Cup.”
Whether such grand rhetoric can translate into concrete administrative reform remains a central point of debate. Safa has long been hampered by governance failures, grassroots underfunding and institutional inertia, challenges that extend far beyond headline-grabbing tournament objectives.
Parliamentary scrutiny and political backlash
The escalation comes at a perilous moment for Jordaan, who is seeking a fourth term at the helm. The election build-up has drawn the attention of the parliamentary portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture, where Safa vice-president Bennett Bailey recently testified about irregularities in regional vetting processes.
Bailey, who withdrew his presidential bid to support Zungu alongside the ‘Save Our Safa’ (SOS) lobby group, reported that vetting forms in the Eastern Cape had been altered to exclude anti-Jordaan candidates.
The fallout prompted Patriotic Alliance MP Marlon Daniels to call for the postponement of the September 12 congress, describing the governing body's state as a "mess".
Adding to the administrative strain are legal proceedings. Zungu highlighted criminal charges laid in the Northern Cape involving senior executive personnel regarding alleged constitutional fraud, arguing that the cumulative weight of the scandals has eroded confidence among regional delegates.
Despite the administrative friction and alleged victimisation, Zungu remains adamant that his coalition, backed by high-profile figures such as Mamelodi Sundowns legend Mike Ntombela and Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini, the king of the Zulu nation, holds sufficient sway to displace the incumbent leadership.
“Fifty-plus-one percent is too low an ambition,” Zungu said. “We are aiming for a clean sweep.”
As Saturday's vote approaches, the battle for Safa House is no longer just a contest between two prominent figures; it serves as a referendum on the state, governance and future direction of South African football.