F1’s African Return via Rwanda Offers Hope, but South Africa Must Push Harder

Formula 1 is poised to return to the African continent for the first time since 1993, with recent reports indicating that Rwanda has secured an agreement to host a Grand Prix from 2030. A brand-new permanent circuit near Bugesera International Airport, roughly 40 kilometres from Kigali, is planned under designs from former driver Alexander Wurz’s WurzDesign firm. President Paul Kagame has driven the bid since publicly launching it at the 2024 FIA General Assemblies in Kigali, turning ambition into what has been described as a done deal awaiting formal announcement.





This development would end a 37-year absence and mark a genuine positive for the continent. An African race restores geographic balance to a calendar long dominated by Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas. It signals that F1 recognises Africa’s growing economic weight, youthful population and passion for motorsport. Broadcasts reaching hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide would shine a spotlight on Rwanda’s rapid modernisation, infrastructure investments and tourism potential. Local jobs in construction, hospitality, logistics and media would follow, while the project could inspire a new generation of African engineers, drivers and technicians. Lewis Hamilton has long championed an African Grand Prix. Seeing the sport return on African soil would fulfil that advocacy and broaden F1’s global appeal in a region of more than a billion people.

Yet the prospect of Rwanda hosting while South Africa remains on the sidelines feels incomplete. South Africa possesses the deepest motorsport heritage on the continent and a proven record of staging complex, high-profile international events. The South African Grand Prix formed part of the World Championship calendar from 1962 to 1985 (with a brief return in 1992–93), first at East London’s Prince George Circuit and then at the iconic Kyalami in Johannesburg. Kyalami hosted twenty championship races and remains a respected high-altitude venue. In 2025 the FIA approved design plans for the Grade 1 upgrades required for modern Formula 1, placing the circuit far closer to readiness than any new-build project elsewhere on the continent.

Beyond the track, South Africa has repeatedly demonstrated organisational excellence. The 2010 FIFA World Cup showcased stadiums, airports, transport networks and security on a global stage. This country has hosted Rugby World Cups, Cricket World Cups, the Africa Cup of Nations, LIV Golf and countless major concerts as well as conferences. Its hospitality sector, skilled workforce and established tourism infrastructure give it an immediate advantage that a greenfield circuit in Rwanda will take years to match. Kyalami already sits within a mature motorsport ecosystem that includes local championships, manufacturer support and passionate fans who still remember the glory days of Jim Clark, Jody Scheckter and Alain Prost.

South Africa should therefore intensify its efforts rather than accept second place. Upgrading Kyalami to full Grade 1 standard, securing long-term government and private-sector backing and presenting a commercially sustainable proposal would allow the country to compete for a calendar slot, whether as a second African race or as the primary one. Dual African races would be ideal, reflecting the continent’s diversity, but even a single event deserves to be staged where the history, facilities and organisational experience already exist.

Rwanda’s progress is admirable and welcome. A new circuit in East Africa expands the map and brings investment to a nation that has prioritised development. That success, however, should serve as a catalyst for South Africa, not a reason for resignation. The Rainbow Nation has the track record, the venue and the capacity. With sharper focus and decisive action, it can ensure that when Formula 1 returns to Africa, the sport also returns to the place where it first planted deep roots. The continent gains either way; South Africa should make certain it gains the most.

Lelo Mzaca is an award-winning multitalented journalist, copywriter and presenter of The Big Breakfast Show on Radio 2000. He has an overwhelming passion for sport, lifestyle, music, arts and culture.