Youngest F1 champion Kimi Antonelli crowned in Mexico as Hamilton and Leclerc’s clash hands victory to Verstappen

Formula 1 history didn’t just get written at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. It got shattered into a million pieces. At just 20 years old, Kimi Antonelli is the youngest Drivers’ World Champion the sport has yet seen. Crossing the line in third place was more than enough to lock up the overall title with four full races left in the 2026 season.
Standing on the podium above a roaring Mexico City crowd, the Italian prodigy looked almost dazed by what he had just pulled off. Most 20-year-olds are figuring out how to manage university assignments or entry-level shifts. Antonelli spent his Sunday keeping his cool at top speed under immense pressure.
His rise has been nothing short of a fairytale. Handed the keys to Mercedes for his debut season in 2025 as the teenager chose to fill Lewis Hamilton’s massive shoes, Kimi put together a stellar rookie year to earn his stripes. Fast forward through a dominant second season and the sheer scale of the moment hit home on the podium. There are old photos floating around the paddock of Kimi as a wide-eyed boy asking Hamilton and Max Verstappen for pictures. Now, he stood right alongside those two giants, sharing a podium not as a fan but as their equal and the new top driver on the grid.
Yet behind Kimi's pure joy, the race behind him descended into a firestorm over at Ferrari.
What should have been a dream day for the team turned into an internal war. Lewis Hamilton was looking set to lead a commanding 1-2 finish until teammate Charles Leclerc came charging through. A ferocious fight ended with Leclerc forcing Hamilton off the track on the first lap at Turn 4, cutting the corner and keeping the lead. Hamilton was instantly furious, venting on the team radio that there was a "big problem" inside the garage.
Even Verstappen jumped on his team radio to argue that Leclerc needed to give back the position after cutting the track. Spotting the squabbling Ferraris, the Dutchman sliced past Hamilton as he rejoined, effectively snatching the race victory out from under their noses. Verstappen crossed the line to take first place, followed by Hamilton in second and Antonelli in third. Leclerc finished fourth and was handed a five-second penalty, sealing a miserable afternoon for Ferrari.
Hamilton did not hold back when he got to the media area, delivering a scathing breakdown of his teammate's tactics: “Before I joined this team, when I was in Mercedes, I watched and witnessed the back-and-forth between Charles and Carlos. Several races where they were battling so much that the person ahead just pulled away, and they had the pace to actually win the race.
“It’s one thing when that's happening in fourth and fifth, as opposed to first and second, and you lose the win. That's significant. The guy is 28 years old, so I don't think it's an age thing. I think it's a mentality thing. It's like do or die. Like, either I win or none of us do, and it shouldn't be that. It should be us having got that one-two, which is still a good feeling.
“At Silverstone, I could have gone all kamikaze on him and taken him off and lost us the win but, instead, a one-two was there … I'm hopeful we'll work towards a better place in the future.”
Ferrari leaves Mexico facing a frosty meeting and brutal questions about how they manage their drivers. But while Ferrari licks its wounds, the 2026 season belongs to young Kimi.