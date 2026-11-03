Youngest F1 champion Kimi Antonelli crowned in Mexico as Hamilton and Leclerc’s clash hands victory to Verstappen

What should have been a dream day for the team turned into an internal war. Lewis Hamilton was looking set to lead a commanding 1-2 finish until teammate Charles Leclerc came charging through. A ferocious fight ended with Leclerc forcing Hamilton off the track on the first lap at Turn 4, cutting the corner and keeping the lead. Hamilton was instantly furious, venting on the team radio that there was a "big problem" inside the garage.

Even Verstappen jumped on his team radio to argue that Leclerc needed to give back the position after cutting the track. Spotting the squabbling Ferraris, the Dutchman sliced past Hamilton as he rejoined, effectively snatching the race victory out from under their noses. Verstappen crossed the line to take first place, followed by Hamilton in second and Antonelli in third. Leclerc finished fourth and was handed a five-second penalty, sealing a miserable afternoon for Ferrari.

Hamilton did not hold back when he got to the media area, delivering a scathing breakdown of his teammate's tactics: “Before I joined this team, when I was in Mercedes, I watched and witnessed the back-and-forth between Charles and Carlos. Several races where they were battling so much that the person ahead just pulled away, and they had the pace to actually win the race.

“It’s one thing when that's happening in fourth and fifth, as opposed to first and second, and you lose the win. That's significant. The guy is 28 years old, so I don't think it's an age thing. I think it's a mentality thing. It's like do or die. Like, either I win or none of us do, and it shouldn't be that. It should be us having got that one-two, which is still a good feeling.

“At Silverstone, I could have gone all kamikaze on him and taken him off and lost us the win but, instead, a one-two was there … I'm hopeful we'll work towards a better place in the future.”

Ferrari leaves Mexico facing a frosty meeting and brutal questions about how they manage their drivers. But while Ferrari licks its wounds, the 2026 season belongs to young Kimi.