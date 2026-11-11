Tatjana Smith’s switch to the Netherlands is a bitter blow for South African sport

South Africa’s most decorated Olympian has turned her back on the country that raised, supported and celebrated her. Tatjana Smith, the double Olympic gold medallist who once embodied the green and gold, has switched her international allegiance to the Netherlands. She will now compete under the Dutch flag, with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as her target.

The announcement, delivered in a tearful video message, lands very hard. Smith holds dual citizenship through her Dutch-born father and cites financial pressures and the need for greater high-performance support. Those practical concerns may be real. They do not erase the sense of disappointment that has settled over South African swimming and the broader sporting public.

South Africa invested heavily in Smith. From her early days at the University of Pretoria to the long road that produced gold in the 200m breaststroke in Tokyo and gold in the 100m breaststroke in Paris, she received coaching, facilities, funding and national backing. Fans poured emotion into every race. When she stood on the podium with the South African flag, the country stood with her.

That support reached the highest levels of the state. In November 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa presented Smith with the Shield of Jove, South Africa’s highest sporting honour, at a ceremony at the Union Buildings alongside Akani Simbine. The event was a clear public statement that the country valued her achievements and saw her as one of its greatest. To receive such recognition in the seat of government and then, less than two years later, elect to represent another nation feels like a rejection of that recognition.

Smith has said she remains grateful and will continue to train in South Africa. Gratitude is welcome, but it does not soften the symbolic weight of the decision. Representing a country is not only about passports and prize money. It is about belonging, continuity and reciprocity. South Africa gave her a platform, a community and the status of national hero. In return, many expected loyalty through the next Olympic cycle, especially after she returned from retirement with the stated aim of competing again.

Her choice is legal and understandable on a personal level. Dual nationals exercise that right. Other South African athletes have made similar moves when systems at home fell short. Yet the timing and the profile make this one particularly painful. Smith was not a marginal figure struggling for selection. She was the face of South African swimming, the most successful Olympian the country has produced, and a symbol of what determined athletes can achieve despite limited resources.

The financial and structural problems in South African swimming are not imaginary. Prize money disputes and inconsistent high-performance support have been documented. Those issues deserve serious attention. They do not, however, fully explain why the solution had to be a complete change of colours. A country that can stage a presidential honour at the Union Buildings for its champions should be capable of retaining them.

For fans who watched her performances, who celebrated every medal and who saw in her success a rare and pure source of national pride, the switch registers as a loss. The green and gold will no longer carry her name at the highest level. The Netherlands gains an elite breaststroker. South Africa loses a piece of its recent Olympic history and a living example of what the system can produce when it works. END.