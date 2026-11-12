Should South Africa bar dual citizens from national sports teams?

Here’s a blunt question: should South African sporting federations consider rendering athletes and sports personalities with dual citizenship ineligible for selection to national teams once they have drawn on South African programmes, coaching and public support?

South Africa’s most decorated Olympian Tatjana Smith, the breaststroke specialist who delivered two Olympic golds and two silvers for the country, announced that she will now compete for the Netherlands. The move, approved by World Aquatics, lands as a fresh wound on a sporting landscape long familiar with talent leaving for more stable or better-resourced systems.

Smith, formerly Schoenmaker, is no marginal figure. At Tokyo 2020 she claimed gold in the 200m breaststroke (in world-record time) and silver in the 100m. At Paris 2024 she added gold in the 100m and silver in the 200m.

She retired after Paris, then returned in September 2026 targeting the new 50m breaststroke event at Los Angeles 2028. Within weeks she confirmed the nationality change.

Her father is Dutch. She holds dual citizenship. She has said she has “always been Dutch and South African,” that the switch allows her to explore heritage she has never experienced through sport and that it offers “greater high-performance support and the potential to build a more sustainable career.”

Financial and practical challenges of swimming in South Africa, she noted, made her previous career difficult to sustain. However, she will continue living and training in South Africa.

This is puzzling.

The optics are sharp. South Africa invested in her development. She trained, competed and won under the green and gold. Prize-money disputes with Swimming South Africa, including withheld earnings, formed part of the background friction reported around her decision.

Gratitude for the journey is expressed.

The practical reality is that one of the country’s highest-profile athletes will next race in orange.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie responded by stressing that the decision was Smith’s alone and should not be politicised.

“Tatjana’s choice belongs to her and it should not be turned into a political weapon,” he said. He noted that she had informed him of her plans before going public and thanked her for the courtesy, calling it a reflection of her character.

McKenzie added that South Africa “does not own her,” that she is her own person who deserves success and happiness, and that “Nothing can erase what Tatjana has achieved for South Africa. Every medal, every record and every anthem she gave us belongs to our history forever.

We now have to share her with the Netherlands, but I have no doubt that her love for South Africa is as strong as ever. I believe she still has a great role to play in our country in the future.

We wish her only the very best, much love and even more success.”

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture also acknowledged ongoing problems at Swimming South Africa and said these were being addressed through a reform process that includes oversight from World Aquatics.

Swimming South Africa acting chief executive and acting president Zikie Molusi confirmed that the federation had long been aware of Smith’s intentions.

Speaking to eNCA, he said Swimming SA had received correspondence from her outlining the reasons for the switch, had respected her privacy by keeping the matter confidential, and respected her final decision.

He described the development as sad for South Africa, particularly because the federation had been preparing a team for the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Beijing in December and had looked forward to including her in the squad.

Smith is far from the first. South African-born or raised athletes have long switched allegiances when opportunity, residency rules or systemic shortcomings aligned.

In rugby, CJ Stander, a former Junior Springbok captain, earned more than 50 caps for Ireland and played for the British and Irish Lions. Duhan van der Merwe qualified for Scotland on residency and became a regular, later a Lion.

Earlier examples include Mike Catt and Matt Stevens for England. In cricket, Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott and Andrew Strauss left South African pathways to become England mainstays.

Ryan ten Doeschate built a long career for the Netherlands. In athletics, Benji Richardson, a sprint prodigy who ran 9.95 seconds, moved towards Ireland.

During the apartheid isolation years, Zola Budd obtained British citizenship to compete internationally. Football has produced Mark González (Chile), Roy Wegerle (United States) and others.

Cyclist Chris Froome, raised largely in Johannesburg, won multiple Tours de France for Great Britain. The pattern is consistent. Talent developed, or partly developed, in South Africa finds better funding or simply a different flag elsewhere.

These cases fuel the argument for tighter eligibility rules. Public money, coaching structures, school and club systems, as well as national selection processes are finite.

When an athlete uses those resources to reach elite level and then switches, the return on investment is transferred. National teams become training grounds for rivals. Loyalty is not merely sentimental. It underpins the social contract between athletes and the public that funds and cheers them.

In a country still building depth across many codes, repeated high-profile departures risk demoralising those who stay and discouraging investment.

Making dual citizens ineligible once they have represented South Africa, or p l a c i n g l o n g e r cooling-off periods and repayment conditions on state support, is presented by some as a necessary defence of national interest.

Yet the counter-case is strong and practical. Dual citizenship is a legal reality under South African law. International federations set their own rules on nationality changes.

Olympic and world-championship eligibility already contains waiting periods. Barring dual nationals outright would close the door on athletes who retain genuine ties to both countries and could reduce the talent pool available to South Africa in the first place.

M a n y s w i t c h e s occur precisely because domestic systems struggle with funding, administration, prize-money reliability and high-per-formance pathways. Smith herself pointed to the need to “thrive, not just survive.”

Blaming the athlete for leaving while federations face documented governance and resource problems risks treating symptoms rather than causes.

Identity is also not binary. Athletes with mixed heritage or long foreign residencies often describe complex belonging. Forcing an exclusive choice may feel artificial.

Policy responses could sit between total exclusion and open-ended dual eligibility. Clearer contracts tying development funding to minimum periods of national representation, transparent prize-money systems, and stronger domestic high-perfor-mance investment would address root causes.

Sporting bodies already manage eligibility through federation rules; government involvement in blanket dual-citizenship bans would raise constitutional and practical questions. The broader talent drain, from players, coaches and administrators seeking better conditions, will not be solved by passport restrictions alone.

Smith’s switch is legal, personal and painful for many who watched her podium moments. It is also a symptom of deeper structural realities in South African sport.

Whether the country responds by narrowing eligibility or by fixing the conditions that make other flags more attractive will say more about its sporting future than any single departure.

The medals she won remain South African. The question now is whether the system that produced them can keep the next generation under the same flag.

Lelo Mzaca is an award-winning multitalented journalist, copywriter and presenter of The Big Breakfast Show on Radio 2000. He has an overwhelming passion for sport, lifestyle, music, arts and culture.