Cricket titans get sponsorship boost

Buoyed by having won 22 trophies and this year marking a 40th anniversary, South Africa’s unbeaten cricket champions Titans have every reason to celebrate.

Gaming company ZARbet, which has backed the club with a 12-month partnership, could renew the sponsorship after a year.

According to ZARbet CEO William Reyneke, the company’s partnership with the Titans formed “part of a broader approach and is not a once-off initiative”.

“Through ZARbet, we look for South African events and organisations that have genuine roots in their communities - where we can be actively involved, not simply placing our logo on a board,” said Reyneke.

“ZARbet is a local brand, built by South Africans for South Africans.

“And the Titans are as authentically South African.

“We share the Titans’ values of community, trust and transparency - as well as their ambition to succeed in the right way.

“This made the partnership a natural fit for us,” he added.

The ZARbet-Titans partnership enabled the club “to continue investing in its players, stadium and supporters”.

“For ZARbet, the partnership associates our brand with one of South Africa’s most successful cricket teams and gives us the opportunity to create memorable experiences for cricket fans,” said Reyneke.

He said all sponsorship contributions were allocated to a central funding pool, supporting shared services across the Titans organisation.

“This includes stadium management, amateur cricket through the Titans Cricket Union and the Sky Blues Trust, which supports women’s cricket and educational projects.

On ZARbet’s broader approach, Reyneke said: “Two recent examples demonstrate this approach. ZARbet is a sponsor of Lamb Champs, a competition that celebrates South Africa’s family farmers and the quality of locally produced lamb.

“The partnership appealed to us because it is proudly local, brings communities together and supports the people behind the product.

ZARbet was also one of the sponsors of Prime Fest, a festival centred around South African music and artists.

The common thread is simple: we back local. We will continue exploring opportunities in sport, entertainment and community events where there is a genuine alignment with our values and where our involvement can make a meaningful local difference. We will share further details as new partnerships are confirmed.”

Having bagged 22 trophies from March, the Titans has become the most successful team in South Africa, with big superstar players that have included batter Dewald Brevis, IPL big hitter Tabraiz Shamsi, Proteas spinner Keegan Petersen, test batter Dayyaan Galiem, Proteas all-rounder Eathan Bosch, fast bowler Leus du Plooy, left-hand batter Rivaldo Moonsamy and Sinethemba Qeshile.