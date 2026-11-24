When Mzwandile Stick stepped forward and announced — in isiXhosa — a Springbok squad to play in the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham, it was more than a linguistic choice. It was a quiet but deliberate statement.

It came in the wake of Rassie Erasmus’s ban, a sanction that followed a media conference delivered in English, a language that is not his mother tongue. Erasmus’s comments were widely reported, dissected and ultimately misconstrued. The resulting controversy raised an uncomfortable but necessary question: Why must South African national team coaches be forced to operate in a second or third language when the stakes are highest?

The argument for normalisation is straightforward. Coaches think, feel and calculate in the language that shaped them. When they are required to translate complex tactical ideas, emotional assessments of players or nuanced criticisms into English under the pressure of live cameras, something is inevitably lost. Subtlety disappears. Tone flattens. Ambiguity creeps in. What is intended as measured honesty can land as arrogance or provocation once filtered through another tongue and then through the interpretive lens of journalists who may not share the same cultural reference points.

Stick’s decision to speak isiXhosa was therefore not a gimmick. It was an act of precision. By using the language in which he is most fluent, he reduced the risk of being misunderstood and simultaneously affirmed that the Springbok environment need not default to English for legitimacy. The same principle should apply across codes. A Bafana Bafana coach whose first language is seTswana or isiZulu, a netball coach whose natural register is Tshivenda or a cricket coach more comfortable in Afrikaans should be free to address the media in the language that allows them to be most accurate and most themselves.

Critics will raise practical objections. International media, they say, require English. Broadcast partners demand a common language. Sponsors prefer soundbites that travel easily. These concerns are real but not decisive. Interpretation and simultaneous translation are routine in global sport. Fifa, the IOC and World Rugby routinely accommodate multiple languages. South Africa possesses the linguistic capacity and the technical means to provide accurate live translation. The obstacle is not logistics. It is a habit and hierarchy.

There is also a deeper cultural cost to the status quo. When coaches are compelled to perform in English, the public message is that indigenous languages remain secondary even in the institutions that claim to represent the nation. Squad announcements and media conferences are among the most visible moments in South African sport. Allowing coaches to inhabit those moments in their mother tongue will signal that linguistic diversity is not a problem to be managed but a resource to be valued.

This is not a call for the exclusion of English. It is a call for choice. Coaches who prefer English should continue to use it. Those who believe they can communicate more clearly, more honestly and with less risk of distortion in another language should be free to do so without fear of sanction or professional penalty. Stick has shown it is possible. The ban that followed Erasmus’s English-language conference has shown the cost of the current arrangement.

South African sport has long celebrated its multilingual reality on the field. It is time the same principle governed the post-match podium and squad announcements. Mother-tongue communication is not a retreat from professionalism. It is its necessary extension.