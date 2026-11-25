Football’s most basic principle is simple. The team that wins the match on the field of play is the champion. The referee’s decision is final.

Everything else (from VAR debates, disciplinary hearings, appeals and legal manoeuvres) is supposed to serve that principle, not replace it. Morocco’s prolonged attempt to claim the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has tested that principle to breaking point. The final ruling has left the Atlas Lions with neither the trophy nor much remaining dignity.

After more than eight months of waiting, speculation and contradictory statements, a hearing in Lausanne in early October produced the verdict that will be a long-lasting stain on the Atlas Lions, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and all leadership involved. The CAS set aside the CAF Appeal Board decision of 17 March 2026, confirmed the CAF Disciplinary Board ruling of 11 February 2026, and declared Senegal the winners of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025. The second star Morocco had already begun to celebrate was stripped away. Senegal, who had won the final on the pitch in front of a global audience, finally received official confirmation of what the football world had largely accepted months earlier.

The ruling is pure sporting justice. Senegal beat Morocco in the final fair and square despite refereeing headwinds that sparked the protest that saw players leave the field mid-game. The match was played under the eyes of the continent and the world. Whatever procedural or technical arguments Morocco later advanced, they never altered the fundamental fact that the better team on the day left the field as winners. Turning that result into a legal dispute did not strengthen Morocco’s case. It only prolonged the uncertainty and invited the charge that the hosts preferred a courtroom victory to an honest acceptance of defeat.

There is a further, less glamorous consequence. According to reporting by Foot Mercato, the financial burden of the arbitration will fall heavily on the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. Point Six of the CAS decision states that the costs of the proceedings, of which the exact figure is still to be determined by the CAS Court Office, will be shared. Morocco will pay two-thirds, CAF will cover the remaining third. The Moroccan federation therefore faces a substantial bill for an exercise that failed to change the sporting outcome. The irony is sharp: a campaign that began with claims of administrative injustice ends with the unsuccessful party footing most of the legal costs.

CAF itself responded with a short, measured statement that left little room for ambiguity. “The CAS Panel ruled as follows: The Decision of the CAF Appeal Board of 17 March 2026 is set aside. The Decision of the CAF Disciplinary Board of 11 February 2026 is confirmed. Senegal has therefore been declared by CAS as the Winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025. CAF respects the CAS Award and will take all the necessary measures to implement it.” The Confederation’s willingness to accept the higher court’s decision stands in contrast to Morocco’s determination to keep the matter alive through legal channels.

Under Swiss law, CAS awards can still be challenged before the Swiss Federal Supreme Court. That option remains technically open. Yet pursuing it only deepens the damage for African football in general. Another round of litigation will keep the 2025 final in the headlines for the wrong reasons, reinforce the perception that Morocco is more interested in process than in the result of the match itself and further erode whatever residual goodwill the hosts still retain from an otherwise successful tournament organisation.

There is no glory in winning a football championship in the boardroom or the courtroom. Titles earned that way carry a permanent asterisk. Supporters know it. Players know it. Opposing federations know it. The second star that Morocco hoped to pin on its jersey would have been a hollow one, constantly qualified by the knowledge that it was secured through legal argument rather than through 90 minutes of decisive football. Senegal’s players, by contrast, can look at their medals and know they were earned under the lights, in front of a full stadium, against a competitive Moroccan side that simply fell short on the night.

African football already struggles under the weight of administrative controversy, governance questions and perceptions of inconsistency. When a major final becomes a multi-month legal saga, the sport’s image suffers. Morocco, as hosts and as a footballing power with genuine ambitions on the continental stage, had a responsibility to set an example. Accepting the result on the pitch, even when the result was painful, would have demonstrated the maturity expected of a nation that aspires to lead African football. Instead, the prolonged challenge has projected desperation.

The Atlas Lions remain a strong side with talented players and a passionate support base. Their path back to continental respect does not run through further appeals in Lausanne or Bern. It runs through the next qualifying campaign, the next AFCON cycle, and a renewed focus on what happens between the white lines. Pride is not restored by winning a legal technicality. It is restored by winning matches.

Morocco should now put the image of African football first. Let the matter rest. Accept that Senegal were the better team in the 2025 final. Pay the costs that the CAS has ordered and move on while some dignity remains. The alternative is to continue a fight that has already been lost on the only field that truly matters.