Chery’s AI leap

During the global product launch, AiMOGA revealed a comprehensive product lineup designed to integrate seamlessly into human society. Yin framed this not merely as an evolution in manufacturing but as a fundamental shift in human history.

“The AI technological revolution this time is truly called a revolution because human beings have created a self-evolving and self-improving intellectual lever,” Yin explained.

“Machines have begun to become the main force of thinking. AI not only redefines the way of production but also redefines, expands and blurs our corporate boundaries and business models.”

The summit showcased a diverse family of machines tailored for highly specific tasks. Among the striking lineup includes Mornine and Molly, bipedal humanoid robots designed for customer-facing roles such as retail greeters, showroom assistants and tour hosts.

For more specialised industrial and civic duties, Chery showcased Mogard and Mocare. Mogard takes on the direct appearance of a security official or traffic warden.

Mounted on a stable wheeled base and dressed in a high-visibility uniform aesthetic, it is ideal for patrolling public precincts, managing crowds or monitoring restricted areas. Mogard has already been used in China as a pointsman at busy intersections.

Mocare is a service-oriented robot featuring a large interactive screen embedded in its chest. It is explicitly designed for healthcare environments, hospitals or public transit hubs where users need quick access to digital information or remote medical assistance.

Then there is the Argos Pro. This is a highly agile quadruped robot dog featuring a sleek white and black chassis. Argos has already been used at corporate events for guidance, delivery and even synchronised performances. It showcases an impressive blend of gyroscopic balance and spatial computing.

Rounding out the heavy-duty industrial side of the presentation was Moqiong. This is a robust bipedal humanoid built with broader shoulders and thicker limbs for demanding physical tasks and logistical heavy lifting.

But the summit’s most significant announcement was aimed at the home.

AiMOGA introduced Mobo, a companion robot marketed as a new member of the family. Standing 90cm tall and weighing 18kg, it is designed to be small enough for domestic spaces while interacting with its surroundings.

Mobo is voice-controlled and runs on Chery’s proprietary MoAgent system. Its multimodal capabilities allow it to process visual, spatial and audio inputs, while a long-term memory system is designed to learn users’ routines and preferences.

During a demonstration, Mobo interacted with an elderly woman, reminding her to take medication and recalling which colour pill she needed at a particular time. It then accompanied her to her bedroom, activated its fall-detection system and told her a story she had previously shared about her son.

Chery describes the approach as “say it once, gets it done”. Mobo supports more than 20 languages, the company says.

The technology reflects years of research and development. Yin described the company’s transformation as its “own genetic recombination, changing itself first and then the world”, pointing to advances in its technological systems over the past five years.

China is increasingly adopting automation as it responds to an ageing population, demographic shifts and demand for greater efficiency. But the growing capabilities of AI-powered machines also raise concerns about jobs.

Yin acknowledged the disruption, warning that companies that refuse to embrace AI risk being left behind. “In the future, AI will truly eliminate those who refuse AI and reject embracing it,” he said. Those at risk, he added, are those who “dare not use AI to rebuild their industries”.

Yet Yin also stressed that technological progress has limits. “We always believe that AI can replace skills but it is impossible to replace humanity and insight into the future as well as strategic planning for the future.

“AI can improve efficiency but it cannot replace human responsibility, human judgment and human warmth,” he said.