While President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Silicon Valley offers a significant opportunity to position South Africa as a leading digital and Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Africa, there is growing need to develop its own technology - better suited to the economic, political and social dynamics within the continent, according to an expert.
Leading a high-level delegation, comprising ministers, senior government officials, academics and business representatives, Ramaphosa is on a week-long AI learning programme in Silicon Valley.
The programme includes engagements with leading technology companies, investors, researchers, academics and AI experts - as well as technology demonstrations and knowledge exchanges.
Engagements will provide an opportunity to explore developments in frontier AI, robotics, data infrastructure, cloud computing, digital innovation and the practical application of AI across various sectors.
The programme also features the South Africa AI Opportunity gathering, under the theme “Building the African AI Economy: Infrastructure, Investment and Innovation”.
The globally-renowned Silicon Valley in the US, is the global centre for high technology, innovation and venture capital, located in the southern San Francisco Bay area of California.
Addressing a South African delegation over the weekend, Ramaphosa called on the country to move beyond consuming technology and develop home-grown innovations.
Building globally competitive enterprises, creating future jobs through investment, skills development and research partnerships would advance the country’s AI ambitions to drive Africa’s digital transformation.
Ramaphosa urged the SA delegation to translate the learning visit into practical action, with concrete investment opportunities, research collaborations, skills partnerships and AI applications - supported by clear responsibilities, measurable outcomes and sustained follow-through.
Reaffirming Ramaphosa’s view, Professor Peter Baur of the University of Johannesburg’s School of Economics, said at the core of the big challenge was “the dependency on other countries for access to the technology that could and should also be developed within Africa”.
This, said Baur, should have its own focus and credence towards “Africanisation of innovation - maintaining due respect and regard for our own cultural significance”.
The recent global disruptions due to the Microsoft 365 outage, affecting emails and MS teams - impacting millions of users across at least 74 countries – showed there was a significant level of dependency on the US.
“This dependency has both upstream and downstream consequences. Downstream consequences affect users, often tied into AI models that are extremely western-centric, with insufficient consideration for African culture, innovation and thinking. Upstream consequences have been seen in the lack of sufficient development of AI centres managed and controlled by African networks; and partnerships.
“While currently AI is positioning itself within the realm of research in technological development, science, engineering and medicine, these are very western-centric institutional paradigms,” maintained Baur.
“As we strike better relationships between US tech giants and local enterprises, industry and academic institutions within SA, there is a growing need to develop our own technology - better suited to the very economic, political and social dynamics within the African continent,” added Baur.
There might be “the opportunity to not simply buy into the current US hardware but develop a clear and defined strategy, which will allow the exchange of skill transfer and encourage investment opportunities by such industries into Africa”.
“This is especially significant for South African economic growth and competitiveness. The emerging economies, as recognised by Times University Rankings scores - especially true for South Africa, being among the most recognised academic structures across Sub-Sahara Africa - are a significant contribution towards global innovation.
“There is great opportunity for South Africa to attract investment into an economy which is hungry for technology, which already has a significantly advanced infrastructure. Such technological investment and greater recognition of South Africa within the broader African context, would significantly contribute towards strengthening the role of SA and the continent in an ever growing and competitive global landscape,” he said.
Professor Raymond Parsons of the North West University’s Business School, said the success of the Silicon Valley visit would depend on “translating high level discussions into concrete investment commitments over time - aligning with SA’s infrastructural realities and inclusive job creation goals”.
Parsons said the visit was “well-timed - not only because it fills a key need to boost private investment in SA through direct bilateral interaction with global technology leaders themselves being there - but also because it comes in the midst of the global debate about the future of AI”.
He said the presidential team’s interaction could also eventually strengthen economic and technological ties with the US - amid broader trade and policy discussions.
SA’s investment-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio also remained “far too low”.
He said SA’s advocacy and lobbying in Silicon Valley was aimed at attracting capital investment in data centres, cloud computing and energy-aligned infrastructure.
Said Parsons: “It is an excellent opportunity to make the case in the US for SA as a preferred investment destination. The visit has the potential to strengthen investment drivers needed to support SA’s broader economic reforms - provided the necessary follow-up action is taken to maximise the opportunities that this visit could create.
“The Silicon trip will also remind the SA team of the guardrails and safeguards that will be needed as the economy seeks to move further into the digital and AI era. It can promote a better understanding of what is needed for an effective national AI policy in SA’s socioeconomic circumstances.”
The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has released the draft National Artificial Intelligence Policy Framework, aimed at reforming broader national guidelines, following the withdrawal of an April 2026 version.