While President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Silicon Valley offers a significant opportunity to position South Africa as a leading digital and Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Africa, there is growing need to develop its own technology - better suited to the economic, political and social dynamics within the continent, according to an expert.

Leading a high-level delegation, comprising ministers, senior government officials, academics and business representatives, Ramaphosa is on a week-long AI learning programme in Silicon Valley.

The programme includes engagements with leading technology companies, investors, researchers, academics and AI experts - as well as technology demonstrations and knowledge exchanges.

Engagements will provide an opportunity to explore developments in frontier AI, robotics, data infrastructure, cloud computing, digital innovation and the practical application of AI across various sectors.

The programme also features the South Africa AI Opportunity gathering, under the theme “Building the African AI Economy: Infrastructure, Investment and Innovation”.

The globally-renowned Silicon Valley in the US, is the global centre for high technology, innovation and venture capital, located in the southern San Francisco Bay area of California.

Addressing a South African delegation over the weekend, Ramaphosa called on the country to move beyond consuming technology and develop home-grown innovations.

Building globally competitive enterprises, creating future jobs through investment, skills development and research partnerships would advance the country’s AI ambitions to drive Africa’s digital transformation.

Ramaphosa urged the SA delegation to translate the learning visit into practical action, with concrete investment opportunities, research collaborations, skills partnerships and AI applications - supported by clear responsibilities, measurable outcomes and sustained follow-through.

Reaffirming Ramaphosa’s view, Professor Peter Baur of the University of Johannesburg’s School of Economics, said at the core of the big challenge was “the dependency on other countries for access to the technology that could and should also be developed within Africa”.

This, said Baur, should have its own focus and credence towards “Africanisation of innovation - maintaining due respect and regard for our own cultural significance”.

The recent global disruptions due to the Microsoft 365 outage, affecting emails and MS teams - impacting millions of users across at least 74 countries – showed there was a significant level of dependency on the US.