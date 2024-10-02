MG Environment Newsletter Intro

As climate change raises temperatures, countries urgently need to find cooling solutions. However, these cooling solutions must be affordable and can’t raise emissions.

Traditional cooling methods include fans, air conditioners and refrigeration equipment. People in developing nations lack access to electricity, making traditional cooling methods inaccessible. This leaves people vulnerable to higher temperatures.

A new United Nations report found that sustainable cooling solutions can slash cooling-related emissions by almost 50% and reduce electricity bills, equipment costs and power sector investments by $8 trillion by 2050.

It also found that around 3.5 billion people live in hot climates but only 15% have access to cooling and this is through air conditioning. Instead, passive solutions like insulation, cooling surfaces, and tree planting need to be considered and invested in.

There are strong calls for financial instruments to support this industry as the cooling market in these regions could double from $300 billion to $600 billion annually by 2050, with Africa expected to see the fastest growth.

Ozayr Patel | Climate & Environment Editor | @Ozayr8