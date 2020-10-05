Subscribe
Africa needs businesses that build and strengthen the continent

Africa’s political and business leaders have not done much to help the continent reach its full potential. There has always been talk about supporting businesses but little has ever come past that point.
The African continent has been slow in development and growth and yet it is known as the continent that is rich in resources and has the potential to compete with bigger and stronger continents. As Africa we need to change our approach to business and politics and the sooner we start investing in ourselves the greater this continent will become.

Africa is a continent where its people need to realise that depending on leaders is not the best way to grow. We Africans need to get up and make things happen for ourselves because corruption is an everyday reality.

The African culture is rich and beautiful, and it is an element we should be using to empower ourselves. 

But the culture of patriarchy is still a problem on our continent; Africa has not fully accepted women’s contributions to the growth and strengthening of the continent.


It is important to know and understand that every business contributes towards building and strengthening Africa and the more businesses we develop, the better the outcome for everyone. Africa needs to look at developing businesses with purpose and not just businesses that will generate revenue, but businesses that will help solve the problems Africans are faced with daily.

The sooner we give ourselves the power to control our continent’s resources the sooner we can start running the continent at its optimum level. This will ensure that we give African people the best chance at survival and success.

Business education should become mandatory for all students — not only the young but older people too. Business and entrepreneurship are steps in the right direction. Businesses will contribute to generational wealth and empower families for many years to come.

Africa’s young people must take a moral stand when it comes to the future. They need to realise that the decisions made today can affect future opportunities on a larger scale. It is up to them to ensure their voices are heard, because their interests should always be protected.

Tomi Moyan
Tomi Moyan is a Pan-Africanist and an Afro-optimist; he is the executive chief editor of Compatriot Magazine. His work is all about building a better Africa.

