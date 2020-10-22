Subscribe
Subscribe
Opinion

Distraction, intimidation and future alliances define events at Senekal

SENEKAL, SOUTH AFRICA - 2020/10/16: EFF leader Julius Malema and members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chant slogans outside the the magistrates court during the protest. A tense standoff between white farmers and Black activists gripped the South African town of Senekal, as two men accused of killing a white farm manager were to appear in court. More than 100 police patrolled the area in front of the courthouse in the Free State province and used barbed wire to separate the rival groups. (Photo by Thabo Jaiyesimi/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

It’s called the accident of birth: the millions of poor black South Africans had no say in where they were born, or who their parents were. The same can be said for Brendin Horner. He did not choose to be born in South Africa. He did not choose to be white. This is true for every single one of us. We have no say in the location, race or culture into which we are born.

But according to the EFF, Brendin Horner’s family and the farming community have no right to be angry and protest. Why? Because white South Africans are “visitors” to South Africa. In other words, he feels they are not citizens. The lack of compassion towards the Horner family and the farming community at Senekal is a consequence of this type of identity politics.

What is really behind the actions of the EFF at Senekal? 

Firstly, it’s a distraction. “The white farmers are threatening our democracy. Whites are only visitors to South Africa. They stole our land.” Any rhetoric that distracts from the fact that what happened to Brendin Horner was not opportunistic crime will do. 

There is one ideology that is important for the EFF’s survival: white = perpetrator, black = victim. In fact, this is the very ideology that not only keeps the EFF growing in popularity, it also keeps political parties such as the ANC in power, despite its corruption and incompetence. Parties such as Zanu PF are still in power for the same reason, despite the fact that it plunged Zimbabweans into poverty. It’s all part of identity politics and it’s the same divisive strategy the apartheid government used to stay in power.


Secondly, it is an intimidation tactic. The Senekal farmer who called for the storming of the Senekal courts has been charged with terrorism, among other things. The EFF laid a charge of crimen injuria against Anthony Hall, from All South African Lives Matter. He called Julius Malema an “enemy of the people” and an “enemy of the state” at Senekal. But there is no consequence for the EFF’s hate speech, for singing Kill The Boer or for damaging public property in Senekal. What consequences did the EFF face when they incited violence and vandalised property during the Clicks protests, besides a few members getting a slap on the wrist? The EFF made sure that the granny who drew her gun to defend herself went to court. 

Are these double standards a message to the white minority group to shut up? To a large degree it appears to be working.

The third consideration is, how does the EFF get away with it? It is tempting to think the police are on the EFF’s side. Photographs of Julius Malema and Police Minister Bheki Cele sitting next to each other in court at Senekal, having a chat, don’t help. I’m not surprised. The EFF is the kingmaker and may be vital to the ANC’s survival come election time.

Is the Senekal incident another nail in the coffin of our rainbow nation? 

The South African Bill of Rights starts: “This Bill of Rights is a cornerstone of democracy in South Africa. It enshrines the rights of all people in our country and affirms the democratic values of human dignity, equality and freedom.” 

The Bill of Rights was five years old when Brendin Horner was born. But he wasn’t “born free”. You can’t be free in a country where you are considered guilty for something that was not your choice.

The EFF’s behaviour at Senekal is only a taste of how ugly this collective form of guilt and responsibility can get. It’s not something that will simply go away once you have posted a black tile on Instagram.

I don’t pretend to know how to resolve the wrongs of the past, or exactly how South Africa can move forward. 

The ultimate goal is a post-racial society. A post-racial society, where race as a consideration for employment or enrolment in university would be as ridiculous as considering your hair colour. 

Surely we can achieve this by maintaining our humanity?

The views expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Jan Schuiling
Jan Schuiling is a Mail & Guardian reader

Related stories

Opinion

Eusebius McKaiser: Reject the dichotomy of political horrors

Eusebius Mckaiser -
Senekal shows us that we must make a stand against the loud voice of the populist EFF and racist rightwingers
Read more
Opinion

The demon of cronyism in the public service must be crushed

shaun dlanjwa -
When employees do not give their best, it is the organisation that suffers the most. In the case of government this directly affects citizens
Read more
Politics

‘We want to occupy the land,’ says EFF’s Malema at Senekal farm murder protest

Tshegofatso Mathe -
The party and AfriForum staged protests outside the magistrate’s court during the bail application by two men accused of killing a farm manager in the eastern Free State
Read more
Opinion

South Africa requires a different vision than the ANC’s

dean macpherson -
In response to Ryno Geldenhuys’s piece Under Mbali Ntuli the DA would offer South Africans a new political home, published in the Mail & Guardian on 13 October
Read more
Opinion

Why would anyone vote for Trump?

craig d -
COMMENT: For this gay, white soldier there simply isn’t a good enough challenger to knock him off his perch
Read more
Opinion

Steenhuisen remains simply the best

ashor sarupen mp -
With reference to Eusebius McKaiser “The DA’s next leader should have a diverse political toolkit” (Mail&Guardian, September 23)
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Toxic power struggle hits public works

With infighting and allegations of corruption and poor planning, the department’s top management looks like a scene from ‘Survivor’
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more
Politics

Free State branches gun for Ace

Parts of the provincial ANC will target their former premier, Magashule, and the Free State PEC in a rolling mass action campaign
Paddy Harper -
Read more

More top stories

Health

Vitamin therapy is for drips

It may be marketed by influencers, but intravenous vitamin therapy is not necessary and probably not worth the hype, experts say
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Africa

Facebook, Instagram indiscriminately flag #EndSars posts as fake news

Fact-checking is appropriate but the platforms’ scattershot approach has resulted in genuine information and messages about Nigerians’ protest against police brutality being silenced
tolu olasoji -
Read more
National

Murder of anti-mining activist emboldens KZN community

Mam’Ntshangase was described as a fierce critic of mining and ambassador for land rights.
khaya koko -
Read more
Africa

Unite with Nigeria’s ‘Speak Up’ generation protesting against police brutality

Photos of citizens draped in the bloodied flag have spread around the world in the month the country should be celebrating 60 years of independence
Idayat Hassan -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now