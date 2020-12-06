Subscribe
Editorial: SA’s sad tale wagged by ANC dogma

(M&G)
The ruling party has been in charge for a quarter of a century. To all intents and purposes, it is the government. It is South Africa. The policies made at Luthuli House decide where we go.

The corollary of this is that anything bad in the ANC quickly poisons our state and its institutions. 

Look no further than state-owned enterprises. 

This week, the SABC retrenchment debacle was thrown out of court while a complaint was laid at the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa over the broadcaster’s infamous Ace Magashule interview. This was where presenters in effect asked the second-in-command of the ANC, who has been charged with corruption, to intervene at the broadcaster to save jobs.  

Years of political meddling, dishonest intentions and patronage have bought us here. 


If this was unfolding just at the SABC, it might be down to how that broadcaster is run. But all our state-owned enterprises are bearing the brunt of years of wilful mismanagement, overseen by deployees from the ruling party. 

The lack of differentiation between the state and the party has led the country to waste billions on bailouts for these entities.

This needs to change. There should be a clear separation between party and state. When the state’s fiscus can no longer carry the vanity projects of the ruling party, the ANC cannot be allowed to intervene. This has led the country into deep debt and the party into fractious divisions.

At the SABC, board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini says his deputy’s comments about being opposed to retrenchments at the public broadcaster left him shocked. He described them  as “highly unfortunate” while insisting that job cuts have to go ahead at Auckland Park.

Then the ANC’s Pule Mabe told SABC workers that all of them must be protected and that the party had sent management a simple message that there will be no retrenchments. 

The party refuses to cut the massive public sector wage bill, which has risen at above inflation because it would upset the Tripartite Alliance. The public service is also a significant source of the party’s voting membership. 

At SAA, some party members want the airline sold. Others want yet more billions pumped into that vanity project. 

Grilled in parliament, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said it was not his decision, but a mandate. 

That is a frank admission that decisions about South Africa’s future are not being made in the best interests of the country. They are being made because of internal ANC politics. 

Led by a morally bankrupt party, no wonder we are fiscally bankrupt too. 

Coronavirus

Covid-19 arrived and statism took hold

Klaus Kotze -
In following an international, scientific approach the state assumed extraordinary power over people
Read more
Politics

North West premier goes off the rails

Athandiwe Saba & Paddy Harper -
Job Mokgoro's defiance of party orders exposes further rifts in the ANC
Read more
Opinion

Why the Big Fish escape the justice net

casper lӧtter -
The small fish get caught. Jails are used to control the poor and disorderly and deflect attention from the crimes of the rich and powerful.
Read more
National

ConCourt asked to rule that Zuma must testify for 10 days next year

emma balfour -
It is Zondo's legal end game and will leave the former president, his supporters and those implicated in state capture to increasingly play fast and loose at imputing political motive to the commission
Read more
Opinion

Richard Calland: Not much has shuffled in the political pack

Richard Calland -
Stocktake at the end of a momentous year shows that the ruling party holds all the cards but has little room for manoeuvre
Read more
National

This is how the SIU catches crooks

Athandiwe Saba -
Athandiwe Saba talked to the Special Investigating Unit’s Andy Mothibi about its caseload, including 1 000 Covid contracts
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Xenophobia weaponised in ‘truck wars’

KZN’s premier has tried to intervene by offering South Africans preferential access to jobs, but foreign drivers say locals don’t want the work
des erasmus -
Read more
National

FNB dragged into bribery claims

Allegations of bribery against the bank’s chief executive, Jacques Celliers, thrown up in a separate court case
khaya koko -
Read more

More top stories

Africa

Botswana retail giant Choppies sues PwC over ‘unethical tactics’

Choppies Enterprises chief executive and executive director claim the auditing firm asked for a job for one if its directors — and dragged its feet on an audit when refused.
joel konopo -
Read more
Business

The end of the office as we know it?

As more people continue to work from home, a decreased demand for commercial property is expected to continue as long as South Africa’s growth levels remain low
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Opinion

Business

New minimum wage may close farm, domestic pay gap

These workers could see double-digit increases in their minimum wage
Sarah Smit -
Read more
