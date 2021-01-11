May the force be with us

The former head of the space division of the Israeli ministry of defence, Professor Haim Eshed, confirmed in an interview published in the Jerusalem Post on 10 December 2020 that both Israel and the United States have been interacting with an extraterrestrial civilisation known as the Galactic Federation for several years.

The interview was initially published in Hebrew in the Yediot Aharonot media outlet and was subsequently covered by a number of international press outlets, including MSNBC and India’s NDTV. Eshed revealed that this interstellar interaction was kept secret because “humanity isn’t ready” and that an official disclosure of their presence would have caused “mass hysteria” around the world.

Given Covid-19’s devastating effects on human society and the global economy, and if Eshed’s claims are true, then it is incumbent on our governments to reach out directly to these extraterrestrial visitors to develop a stronger vaccine and, eventually, a cure for Covid-19.

Eshed stated that the Galactic Federation is conducting experiments on the “fabric of the universe”, and that there is already co-operation between the US administration and extraterrestrials on the operation of an underground base on Mars. In 2020, the US government established Space Force, which is mandated to project military power across the solar system, which, in the light of Eshed’s claims relating to Mars, is an intriguing coincidence.

Sceptics will dismiss Eshed’s revelations as fanciful and duplicitous, notably due to the fact that he has outlined his arguments in a recently published book entitled The Universe Beyond the Horizon: Conversations with Professor Haim Eshed. The stigma and ridicule that accompanies such claims is front of mind according to Eshed, and he acknowledges that if he had made similar claims five years ago he would have been “hospitalised”.

He confirmed that he has come forward now because the academic landscape is much more receptive to the idea of extraterrestrial visitation. In particular, in 2018, Professor Avi Loeb, chair of Harvard University’s department of astronomy, cowrote a scientific paper in which he argued that a large object, subsequently called Oumuamua, was “intentionally” sent to Earth’s vicinity by an extraterrestrial civilisation.

Loeb stated that he wrote his academic paper so that the scientific community would pay more attention to the next “visitor”, and he was hopeful that humanity could learn from these interstellar travellers. If we consider Loeb’s initial analysis and Eshed’s claims together, it is indicative that there is a rational basis to consider the theoretical probability that humanity is being visited by an extraterrestrial civilisation, be it the Galactic Federation or some other grouping.

Furthermore, on 27 April 2020, the US Navy confirmed that its pilots have been encountering “unidentified” aircraft since 2004 that have been captured on radar video footage. On 4 August 2020, the US department of defence established a dedicated Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), led by the US undersecretary of defence for intelligence and security, whose mandate is to improve the “understanding [of], and to gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs”.

In addition, Senator Marco Rubio, the chair of the US Senate’s select committee on intelligence, has requested a formal and declassified report from the US department for defence and other intelligence services on unidentified aerial phenomena.

This request follows the release of a US Navy statement confirming that the unidentified aerial crafts possess advanced technology beyond what is known in the current inventory.

Kamala Harris, the vice-president-elect of the US, is a member of this committee, and is therefore aware of the existence of these “unidentified” aerial craft that are traversing the Earth’s atmosphere. It will be intriguing to see whether Harris will engage with the UAP issue when she becomes vice-president on 20 January, and whether she will advance the trajectory of official disclosure that appears to be currently underway.

These separate developments are all pointing towards the prospect for an official acknowledgement that there are indeed interstellar visitors who have been and are currently interacting with certain governments across the world.

In a year in which Covid-19 has disrupted humanity’s sense of what is normal, we should not be too quick to dismiss ideas that have previously been designated as fanciful or fantastical by the media and cultural platforms such as movies and science fiction writing.

Covid-19 has thus far stumped Earth scientists in terms of the development of a lasting cure, so if there is the possibility of the existence of an extraterrestrial civilisation that has the ability to assist humanity in improving the Covid-19 vaccine and in developing a cure, it would be self-defeating not to reach out to our interstellar visitors to collaborate on this specific project.

If the Covid-19 virus is proving to be resilient and mutating, then humanity needs all the help that it can get; perhaps all it will take is for us to find a way to formally communicate to these “unidentified” visitors.

Professor Alexander Wendt of the University of Ohio gave a TEDx talk in which he argued that we need a specific field of study dedicated to understanding the unidentified aerial phenomenon from an academic perspective. There is still a lot of stigma and ridicule, however, related to discussing this topic in “normal” and “scientific” societies. But the existence of Covid-19 and the intense disruption it is causing in our lives should confirm that there is no “normal” anymore.

The world has changed and human consciousness should also change with it, which means that we should be open to further investigating who is piloting these unidentified aerial craft that have been captured on video footage, and whether the Galactic Federation is in fact real.

Specifically, every individual person should reflect on the prospects of humanity’s open interaction with extraterrestrial visitors, and unlearn the negative programming about the nonexistence of extraterrestrial societies that has been perpetrated by television programmes, movies, books and social media.

The easy choice is to dismiss the reality of extraterrestrial visitation, because it does not require any further work on the part of the individual.

The more difficult path is for each person to temporarily put aside their scepticism, and do their own research using their phones and other internet devices, to follow the revelation of the unidentified aerial craft confirmed by the US Navy statement.

Eshad also said that our extraterrestrial neighbours were reluctant to reveal themselves because they felt that humanity was not ready, but his revelations are in effect exposing the existence of the Galactic Federation.

Through social and cultural programming the majority of humanity has been taught to believe in a seemingly omnipotent being known as “God”, “Yahweh”, “Jehovah”, “Allah” or “Krishna”, but it also has been indoctrinated into believing that the idea of inhabitants on other planets is a ludicrous idea. Logically, if an omnipotent being exists, what would prevent it from creating other interstellar species? Especially when there are over 10-billion stars in our galaxy alone.

In fact, the more irrational position seems to be the tendency to want to dismiss the possibility of the existence of extraterrestrial civilisations, without any logical basis upon which to do so. If the idea seems fanciful, then readers should reflect on where they get their information from, and if they believe in an omnipotent entity based on religious books that were written over 2 000 years ago inspired by angelic beings, then why would they doubt an official statement from a government disclosing and confirming the existence of unidentified aerial phenomena?

In a year that has been defined by experiences outside of the “normal”, we should not discount the possibility of ongoing visitation; we should rather try to leverage it to proactively contain a virus that has shown its ability to mutate. We should start having conversations about this emerging unidentified phenomena, and be open to the concept of extraterrestrial visitation. If Eshed’s claims are truthful, then there is a strong case for humanity to engage these extraterrestrial visitors so that together we can develop a cure and complement the partially effective vaccine for the Covid-19 virus, which has devastated communities, economies and industries across the world.