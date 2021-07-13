 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Opinion

Intelligence failure on co-ordinated insurrection will cost South Africa billions

TOPSHOT - Smoke rises from a Makro building set on fire overnight in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on July 13, 2021 as several shops, businesses and infrastructure are damaged in the city, following four nights of continued violence and looting sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma. - The unrest erupted last on July 9 after Zuma started serving a 15-month term for snubbing a probe into the corruption that stained his nine years in power. In a nationwide address , current President Ramaphosa lashed "opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft." (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
0

The political inferno rocking our beloved country proves that the entire intelligence establishment was fast asleep: somehow, an event of this magnitude evaded its high-tech radar screens. A failure of this depth must have repercussions for those who are entrusted with our safety, security and the analysing of real-time intelligence.

The extent of this failure is staggering. It will cost the country at least R20-billion or perhaps more in terms of destruction of property and frightening job losses, and the inevitable rapid rise in Covid-19 deaths and infections. As time passes, more information will become available and the bare facts of what happened will become clearer.

The mandate of the State Security Agency (SSA) is to provide the government with intelligence on domestic and foreign threats; potential threats to national stability, the constitutional order, and the safety and wellbeing of our people.The SSA failed miserably in our hour of need. Parliament needs to probe the most glaring intelligence blunder in our entire history.

If our government and its leaders understood the gravity of the threat they faced and understood at the same time that their policies meant to solve it were not likely to succeed any time soon, then history’s judgement will be harsh. I wonder if they understood the gravity of this emerging threat. The state’s inability to foresee or forestall this frightening and destructive series of events that occurred on such a mammoth scale was a monumental failure that defies explanation. It was a self-imposed disaster and the result of terrible intelligence management, not the poor collection or analysis of information.

We are now in a grim situation that afflicts the whole nation. We are reeling from a series of catastrophic failures of institutional trustworthiness.This ruthless insurrection succeeded because important warnings got lost amid noise or because intelligence officials lacked the skills to “connect the dots” of the available information. It seems obvious that the SSA and Crime Intelligence missed the big picture of “tell-tale indicators” of the impending inferno due to their culture of a piecemeal approach to intelligence analysis.

South Africa is tragically witnessing a planned and co-ordinated insurrection by the faceless enemies of democracy. There will have to be a reconstruction of the events of the past four weeks, to find out who dropped the ball, and why. Despite ample evidence of pending anarchy, there was an intelligence breakdown and a serious lack of preparation. 

Our law enforcement agencies across the country rely on intelligence, and the quality of that intelligence can mean the difference between life and death for many. In our hour of deadly crisis, we were tragically let down.We lowered our guard and allowed chaos to prevail. South Africa will never be the same.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Farouk Araie
Farouk Araie is a Mail & Guardian reader from Actonville in Gauteng

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Private security companies the ‘eyes and ears’ for police on...

The private security guards were also first responders in some cases, and their helicopters provided information on emerging hotspots
erika gibson
National

Operation Prosper: How SANDF deployment will work

The Defence Force soldiers will be armed with live ammunition with strict orders not to shoot unless their lives are in danger, senior officers told the Mail & Guardian
erika gibson

More top stories

National

Private security companies the ‘eyes and ears’ for police on...

The private security guards were also first responders in some cases, and their helicopters provided information on emerging hotspots
erika gibson
National

No plans for state of emergency, says security cluster

Police, State Security Agency were not ‘missing in action’, says Minister Ayanda Dlodlo of violence and pillaging sweeping across parts of South Africa
khaya koko
National

Troops arrive in KwaZulu-Natal as death toll reaches 26

With tensions escalating in predominantly Indian and white suburbs, where residents have mobilised to defend themselves and their property, premier Sihle Zikalala said residents had a right to do so
Paddy Harper
National

Soweto businesses vandalised, robbed as looting and violence spreads

The pillaging and destruction, which started in KwaZulu-Natal in reaction to former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration, has been hijacked by residents and non-ANC members
Chris Gilili
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×