 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Opinion

Paddy Harper: Will the Covid-19 cigarette ban come back to burn the ANC?

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. (Photo by Luiz Rampelotto/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
0

Wednesday.

With five days to go until our first socially distant election, I’m wondering how many voters — myself included — will practice social distancing on election day and stay at home instead of making their mark on a ballot paper. 

Sign up for our free daily elections email

This is where we’d usually stop you and ask you to pay to read this story, but this week M&G is free so that everyone can access the information they need in the run up to the municipal elections on 1 November. Find out more here.

After all, we’ve spent nearly two years staying in the pozi  —  at the instruction of those who are now telling us to forget their fear of Covid-19 and come out and vote for them — so it will be hardly surprising if a fair number of potential voters go on a personal level five  lockdown on Monday.

There’s also the sad reality that more than a few of those who were elected in 2016 have spent the past five years socially distancing themselves from the punters who voted for them — or against them — and will do the same thing as soon as they get their council paycheck on 15 November.

Then again, all the cigarette smokers who were treated like criminals for months last year may end up hitting the polling stations in their droves, baying for revenge against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the rest of the team that made them suffer for no good reason.

People who had handled the past 19 years reasonably sanely suddenly became snarling, spitting wolverines, all fangs and political conspiracy theories and howls for vengeance on polling day against Dlamini-Zuma, Police Minister Bheki Cele and the rest of their tormentors.

When people zol.

What if all the boozers who suffered — and may still end up suffering in the next move back to a boozeless level two and beyond in the fourth wave, which is likely to follow the election — stay out of the pubs long enough to vote against team teetotal on Monday?

Will the populace forgive (and forget) the weeks on end of no rotisserie chicken, no flip flops, no beach and give those in charge another five years on the municipal payroll and stay at home — or vote for more of the same? Or will they be seeking to even the score?

Perhaps ciggies, beer and fishing bans will end up sparking a run on the polls — and a change in the status quo — after two decades of looting, political muppetry, power cuts and water shortages failed to do so.

Vote for an informed choice

We’re dropping the paywall this week so that everyone can access all our stories for free, and get the information they need in the run up to the local government elections. For the latest updates and political analysis, sign up to our daily elections newsletter.

If our coverage helps inform your decision, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community. Right now, a full year’s access is just R510, half the usual cost. Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Paddy Harper: Will the Covid-19 cigarette ban come back to...

M&G Premium

Flashback of nicotine deprivation and not poor service delivery may see a run on the polls on Monday
Paddy Harper
National

Eskom resorts to stage four load-shedding

Stage-four outages will continue until Friday after the loss of two units during the night, and three in total at Medupi, Kusile and Matla power plants tripping
emsie ferreira
Politics

DA-run metro favoured in citizen satisfaction survey

Cape Town emerged as the leader on overall citizen satisfaction for the fifth consecutive year, followed by Ekurhuleni
Lizeka Tandwa
Environment

Cities will feel the heat from climate change

South Africa’s urban areas are urban heat islands and heat waves will intensify the distress
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×