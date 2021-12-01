 Subscribe or Login

Opinion

The quiet violence of inaction — we need to do better on gender-based violence

One in three women will be sexually attacked. Two in five are beaten by their partners. Half will be sexually harassed at work. One in 15 murdered by their partner.
One in three women will be sexually attacked. Two in five are beaten by their partners. Half will be sexually harassed at work. One in 15 murdered by their partner. (Oupa Nkosi)
0

Thirty years into the 16 Days of Activism of No Violence against Women and Children campaign, started by activists at the inaugural Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991, South Africa faces a number of hurdles.

We struggle to adequately comprehend and address sexual and gender-based violence and femicide. And we grapple with the effects of how the Covid-19 pandemic, and its associated lockdowns, intensified patterns of domestic violence and abuse.

Although law and justice reform are important features of combatting violence against women and children, and sexual and gender minorities, we need better capacity at both the front line and the interface of the state with survivors of sexual and gender-based violence and child-directed violence. Such capacity would ensure better care for survivors through enhanced policing, social welfare and health services. It would necessitate the recruitment, training and equipping of personnel to receive, care for and refer survivors of violence.

At the same time, it is important to understand that the only long-term solution to ending violence against women and children lies in funded, broadscale, multi-tier and multi-dimensional social education and reform efforts. These could shift attitudes and transform behaviour towards women and children, as well as sexual and gender minorities.

Although violence against these people is often represented in popular media and discourse as overt forms of physical and sexual violence and harm, the reality is that these kinds of explicit violence are an extension of a more deeply rooted misogyny (and hetero- and cis-sexism) that expresses itself in the habitual ways that women, children and minorities are treated, most often by men.

In addition, the structural violence of inequality and social exclusion exacerbates the problem of interpersonal violence, asking us key questions about where we should put our greatest effort.

There remains a critical need for institutions and families to be supported in raising and educating children in ways that centre the fundamental dignity of all people, and the importance of respecting both the bodily and psychological dimensions of that dignity.

All members of society should play an active role in not only supporting progressive and responsive laws that more appropriately support those who have, for example, suffered sexual violence, but also recrafting how all of us understand and practice consent when it comes to sex.

Ending violence against women, children and sexual and gender minorities, is about transforming our society into a more equitable and inclusive one, in which the dignity and integrity of all people comes to form the foundational bedrock of our collective social wellness.    

As a group which calls for social justice for all, the sexuality and gender division of the Psychological Society of South Africa recognises that violence ultimately wears away at the fabric of society. 

Do we have to wait another 30 years to see this for what it is — a human rights crisis?

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Jarred Martin
Jarred Martin has a PhD in psychology from the University of Cape Town and is an early-career academic based in the department of psychology at the University of Pretoria and a registered clinical psychologist. His research and writing focuses on gender and sexualities. This article is written on behalf of the Sexuality and Gender Division of the Psychological Society of South Africa.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Zondo dismisses Fraser’s application to cross-examine witnesses

M&G Premium

The former head of the State Security Agency and Zuma ally did not come close to complying with the state capture inquiry’s rules for cross-examination, Zondo said
emsie ferreira
National

Hawks head testifies before SAHRC: Intelligence would have been ‘ideal’

M&G Premium

No members of the police, defence force or state security have been implicated ‘at this stage’ in ongoing investigations into the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng
Eunice Stoltz
Health

A to Z guide on HIV: The top 10 things...

The HIV pandemic isn’t going anywhere until a cure is found. In the meantime, HIV clinicians say South Africa should protect its victories
nomathemba chandiwana & bronwyn bosch & simiso sokhela & francois venter
Podcasts

PODCAST: How South Africa fits into the global economy, pt...

Michael Power chats to the M&G editor-in-chief and business journalists about South Africa and its place in the global economy
mg listen
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×