Subscribe

Opinion

The Boys: Flawed superheroes in our neoliberal world

(John McCann/M&G)
0

How would Superman operate in a world identical to our own? Would his moral righteousness be corrupted by a lust for wealth and status? In a world riddled with inequality, political corruption, resurgent right-wing populism and corporate domination, could we trust super-powered humans to actually be heroes?

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Andile Zulu
Andile Zulu writes regularly for the Mail & Guardian from Durban.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

The Boys: Flawed superheroes in our neoliberal world

M&G Premium

The series explores how superhumans would behave in our reality, where public image, power and wealth take precedence over human lives
andile zulu
Politics

Julius Malema calls for a vote of no confidence in...

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader said the party will hold a national protest should Ramaphosa refuse to step down
bongeka gumede
Sport

A bitter end to the love story of Frenkie de...

The impasse between the Dutch midfielder and the decaying Barcelona football empire has come to a close
carlos amato
Opinion

Management and capacity dilemma hobbling local government

Improving the financial sustainability and leadership of municipalities is part of the immediate action that needs to be taken to stop them spiralling into disfunction
daniel meyer
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×