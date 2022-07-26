If 1994 inaugurated democracy in South Africa, 2024 may seal it. For 2024 may irreversibly pierce the once-impenetrable ANC electoral majority. If this moment arrives, what possible coalitions could replace an ANC majority government?
The road to the 2024 elections: Four possible scenarios
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here