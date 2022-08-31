Subscribe

Parliament a playpen for Ramaphosa and delinquent MPs

In a dismal race to the bottom, on Tuesday afternoon it was hard to decide which was more lamentable — the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa or that of the national assembly. 

It was presidential question time, which only comes around once a quarter and ought to be worth waiting for. For more than two hours, things chugged along at a snail’s pace, heading towards question 11, the only one that anyone was remotely interested in. 

Even after more than two years of practice, neither parliament nor its inhabitants seem to have mastered the technology of online meetings. Now there is a ghastly hybrid formula, with about a hundred MPs crammed into the makeshift parliamentary chamber. The actual national assembly was burnt down in January in circumstances so mysterious that no one seems motivated to discover what happened. 

I have not yet found the energy to find out the basis on which it is determined who is in the room and who is on Zoom. Because frankly, who cares? But it reminds me of the C stream in my third form in my South London school, when all the naughtiest boys were thrown together as if to conduct some grisly experiment in social engineering. 

That’s not entirely fair. The estimable United Democratic Movement MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa is one of the few remaining adults in the room. His point, made with calm persistence as his colleagues from across the spectrum traded random insults, was that if parliament is to have any meaning, then the president should answer the questions put to him by members. 

The problem with this point was that given the childish behaviour around him, what serious meaning can parliament possibly have? What right does it have to be taken seriously if it can’t muster the self-restraint to conduct its own proceedings with even a modicum of dignity? 

Richard Calland
Richard Calland is an associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town and a founding partner of the Paternoster Group.

