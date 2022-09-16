There is an open hostility towards organised labour among South Africa’s political leadership and the professional class. It is not uncommon for striking workers to be branded as unreasonably disruptive, self-serving and ungrateful. From a certain viewpoint, this hostility is understandable, although ultimately narrow-minded.
Unions essential to working class in a capitalist society
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”