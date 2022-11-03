Subscribe

Opinion

MTBPS: Godongwana delivers treasury’s same old sermon

Like a household, new spending will be financed through tax increases or budget cuts. (Photo: David Harrison)
0

After a decade of worshipping at the shrine of fiscal consolidation and structural reforms with nothing to show, the treasury’s 2022 medium-term budget policy statement decided that the best way to get an answer to its prayers was to show more faith and pray harder. 

It doubled down on debt reduction and pinned all its hopes on structural reforms to unleash an improbable wave of new private sector investment in network industries — energy, transport, water, and telecommunications. 

The words fiscal consolidation — another name for austerity measures — and structural reforms first appeared in the treasury’s 2012 budget review publication. “As the economy recovers and fiscal consolidation proceeds, government borrowing will moderate, with debt projected to peak at 38.5% of GDP in 2014-15 … While growth is expected to pick up over the medium term, structural reforms are required to set the economy on a different trajectory that increases labour absorption, raises competitiveness and ensures that the benefits of growth are shared,” the publication read.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Duma Gqubule
Duma Gqubule is a financial journalist, analyst, researcher and adviser on issues of economic development and transformation

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

MTBPS: Godongwana delivers treasury’s same old sermon

M&G PREMIUM

Like a household, new spending will be financed through tax increases or budget cuts
duma gqubule
Sport

Proteas in Perth – The enigma that is SA cricket

M&G PREMIUM

The Proteas are in the T20 World Cup with a fighting chance but all is not well in game
Luke Alfred
Friday

It’s lights, camera, action for prolific young photographer Maverick Seizure

How the 23 year old went from listening to Bas in matric to being the Dreamville protege’s go to photographer
shingai darangwa
Opinion

100 years of fascism: history shows how fascism can be...

Manipulators of nationalism, religious identity and racism are a constant risk to democracy across the world.
jason stanley
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×