Wake up, Ramaphosa, there is a political war on

After discussing it “extensively, fully and frankly”, the national executive committee (NEC) “resolved that the ANC will vote against the adoption of the Report of the Section 89 Panel, given the fact that it is being taken on review”.

Issued on 5 December 2022, the statement suggested a level of determination, on the part of the ruling party, to stand behind its president Cyril Ramaphosa. Some social media statements from Ramaphosa’s fervent supporters even carried a sense of outrage. They likened the Phala Phala revelation to an attempt at a coup by criminals intent on aborting a pending prosecution.

For people who feel attacked, and justified in fighting back, their defence strategy seems pretty flimsy. While Ramaphosa launches legal action, parliament has scheduled a session on Tuesday to vote on whether to initiate an impeachment process. This parliamentary vote will be taken on the basis of a report Ramaphosa has declared flawed and, as a result, is subject to a court review. If the soundness of the report is still being evaluated by courts, why then is parliament using it to decide the fate of the president?