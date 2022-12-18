Phala Phala vs. Digital Vibes: As the voting kicks off, its anybody’s ANC presidency

Sunday.

We’re on day three of the ANC’s 55th national conference, a little more than half-way through the proceedings — if not the programme — and a step closer to knowing who is going to run the governing party, and the country, for the next five years.

Three days in and Carl Niehaus hasn’t made it past the Sasol garage on the corner of Rand Show Road where the police cordon around Nasrec starts.

All indications are that Zeerust’s Che Guevara won’t get any closer to the conference — let alone the national executive committee (NEC) — and will spend the full five days shooting selfies with the rest of the outside delegates.