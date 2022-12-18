Subscribe

Phala Phala vs. Digital Vibes: As the voting kicks off, its anybody’s ANC presidency

Three days in and Carl Niehaus hasn’t made it past the Sasol garage on the corner of Rand Show Road where the police cordon around Nasrec starts.
Sunday.

We’re on day three of the ANC’s 55th national conference, a little more than half-way through the proceedings — if not the programme — and a step closer to knowing who is going to run the governing party, and the country, for the next five years.

All indications are that Zeerust’s Che Guevara won’t get any closer to the conference — let alone the national executive committee (NEC) — and will spend the full five days shooting selfies with the rest of the outside delegates.

Kettling: How the ANC is limiting media access to delegates

It didn't used to be like this — the sad fact is that the ANC is ashamed of its delegates, or some of them. They don't trust their own people any more
Why Zambia's president is popular abroad but a disappointment at...

A year into Hakainde Hichilema's first term as president reveals he is more interested in colluding with the West and dividing the country along ethnic lines
Phala Phala vs. Digital Vibes: As the voting kicks off,...

Zweli Mkhize has closed the gap between himself and Cyril Ramaphosa in the days leading up to the leadership vote
