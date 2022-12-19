Analysis | Ramaphosa will pay a heavy policy price for his victory

Cyril Ramaphosa may have won the presidency of the ANC, but it is clear from the behaviour of delegates at the conference that the political culture of the organisation is toxic. The depth of the party’s leadership is shallow and divisions between his faction and that of the radical economic transformation (RET) group deepened at the conference.

The divisions may be unbridgeable, beyond the conference. It is clear from the conference that Ramaphosa’s renewal project of the ANC has been firmly rejected by delegates.