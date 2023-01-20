Subscribe

Opinion

Jonas Gwangwa, Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo and a bit of Sade – Could anything be cooler?

Hugh Masekela performing at Les bouffes du Nord theatre

There’s a piece from years past in the Vanity Fair that I always think of when I consider just what it is to be cool, in the classic sense of the word. The writer was writing about Brad Pitt and George Clooney at the height of their cool around the time of all the Ocean’s Eleven movies and how, if they were chatting up your girlfriend at a party, you’d applaud yourself. 

It’s the perfect analogy of just what cool is.

When I read or listen to anything about the era of Hugh Masekela and Jonas Gwangwa and their experiences abroad, all I think is “man, these men were just too damn cool”. They lived in a black and white era — that while not kind — managed to rise above it with a swagger that no musician today can live up to. This week’s Friday section in the Mail & Guardian marks their lives that, oddly enough, ended in this very month of January along with another jazz great that exudes this mystical cool, Sibongile Khumalo.

It’s definitely the cool edition of the year as editor of the section, Lerato Tshabalala, also celebrates the music of Sade. The band and its lead, which it is named after, are certainly no ordinary bunch.

I hope you enjoy our Friday coverage as much as I have, as well as the coverage of the story of the year to date, Eskom. We try as best as possible to give a contextual take of just why we are here and who brought us to this point.

Ron Derby

Editorial

Editorial: ANC’s neglect of the state is fuelling privatisation

What the country is seeing is the spread of privatisation, not through a stated policy of the governing ANC, but through market forces. It is taking place in most spheres of our daily life and it won’t be kind to our structural flaw — inequality
Editorial
Opinion

Ron Derby
Opinion

How Cabral, Fanon and Freire shaped the struggle against apartheid...

Amílcar Cabral was assassinated 50 years ago today. His thought, which sometimes arrived in South Africa via a circuitous route, speaks to our current crisis with undiminished power.
Richard Pithouse
National

Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa: The people who killed...

In 1997, the warning bells were ringing that South Africa faced a dark future because Eskom would run out of capacity to supply a growing populace and an expanding economy
Ron Derby & emsie ferreira & Paddy Harper & Athandiwe Saba
press releases

