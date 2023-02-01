China, socialism, development and greening: Lessons on what the world can be

Having recently spent six weeks visiting the People’s Republic of China, I am more convinced than ever before that the republic has important lessons to teach the world. It provides a model of the organisation of society that can bring about more even development, environmental sustainability and a peaceful world.

What is also evident is that the stance of countries such as the US, the UK and some European states towards China presents a clear and present danger to the achievements the latter has made. China’s history has not always been one of even development, but the policies adopted by the 20th Congress, which are built on the 19th Congress, create the potential for building socialism that no other country has come close to achieving.

China’s history is one of sacrifice and service by its people and the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). No revolution is a perfect process and mistakes have been made in the Chinese Revolution. But what is striking is the ability of the CPC and its cadres to reflect on the past and acknowledge these mistakes, to correct them and build on these learnings.

A good example of this is the admission of the party that, after the reform and opening-up strategy was implemented, corruption had become a significant problem, as did the loosening of the bonds between the party and the masses.

Both problems were identified, focused on and are now at the centre of party work in a continuous process of struggle to defeat corruption, develop party cadres ideologically and reassert the deep connections to the people, or what is known as the mass line.

Socialism in China is regarded as being in its early stages. China’s goal is to build a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious by the year 2049, which will mark the 100th anniversary of the revolution.

The recognition of this stage of development has enabled the party to be realistic in terms of the work it must carry out. But it has not limited the achievements of the revolution. China lifted nearly 800 million people out of poverty over the past 40 years, accounting for 75% of global poverty reduction.

The development of public infrastructure and services, and the advances in terms of science and technology China has made, are achievements that no other country has been able to replicate in such a short space of time.

The people-centred character of Chinese society is fundamental to socialism. The CPC emphasises this and it is visible in every aspect of Chinese society. While many people in the Western capitalist world have wished for China to become a capitalist society, such a backward movement is but a pipe dream.

According to the Pew Research Centre, 85% of Chinese people in 2013 were satisfied with their government, while only 35% of Americans felt the same about their government. A report from Harvard showed that Chinese people’s satisfaction with the central government rose from 86.1% in 2003 to 93.1% in 2016.

The CPC has ensured that sustainability of the environment is also key to building socialism. Clear blue skies can now be seen in Beijing and Shanghai. Rivers and lakes are being cleaned up and vast areas are being greened.

China has consistently stated it will not be the first to use nuclear weapons. China has only one military base outside its borders versus the 750 military bases of the US in 80 nations. It will, of course, defend its sovereignty.

China has thousands of years of history of being a trading nation not an expansionary, enslaving and military dominating power like the US and Europe. The belligerent stance of the US, the UK and some European countries towards China is nothing short of a provocation to force a war with China.

The reasons for this are obvious. If China develops and prospers, it presents a successful alternative to the anarchy and debauchery of capitalism and imperialism.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.