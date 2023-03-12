Failure to boot Cele betrays public safety

President Cyril Ramaphosa, unsurprisingly, didn’t boot ineffectual Police Minister Bheki Cele out of his cabinet in this week’s reshuffle.
The voting bloc Cele has delivered to Ramaphosa to ensure his ascension to, and subsequent retention of, the ANC presidency has apparently made the former schoolteacher from KwaZulu-Natal politically untouchable.
Cele’s continued presence in the cabinet is confirmation that the ANC, as governing party, is unconcerned about making South Africa a more equal society that is safe and prosperous.
This mediocrity means the ANC-led government appears increasingly incapable of responding to the crises that are wrecking faith in the rule-of-law and threatening to break democracy — whether these be unemployment, substance abuse among the youth or climate change.
