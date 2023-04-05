With prayer, we seek peace for South Africa

Hope for South Africa lies in us, not in government or in the interests of shareholders of our major corporates, writes M&G Editor-in-Chief Ron Derby. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

In perilous times a decision we make to go right or to go left can result in a choice between life or death. Many people live with a sense of hopelessness and despair, feeling powerless to effect change either in their own lives or in society. Given the breakdown in the systems and infrastructure that support civic life, some are choosing to leave the more broken parts of the country or to leave the country. South Africa is ailing.

And where to flee? All around the world people are experiencing the extraordinary outcomes of the climate crisis, run-away inflation, pandemic-induced suffering and illness, increasing levels of hunger and poverty and watch as world leaders seemingly play around with potentially annihilating humanity with nuclear weapons.

And every day, the Buddhist community of the Soka Gakkai International (SGI) South Africa pray with gratitude and commitment for peace in the country. For our own sakes and for the sake of others, we pray for all to develop the strength, wisdom and compassion to heal ourselves and to heal our land.

One of the most important writings of Nichiren Daishonin, the founder of the form of Buddhism we practise, is entitled On Establishing the Correct Teaching for the Peace of the Land. It was a passionate cry to secure the peace and happiness of the people. His prime motivation is a wrenching sense of empathy for the people’s plight and his vow to awaken and empower people to challenge their own destiny.

In it he wrote: “If you care anything about your personal security, you should first of all pray for order and tranquillity throughout the four quarters of the land, should you not?”

We pray for the many kind, humble, fierce, nurturing, wise, artistic, open-hearted, radiant people of South Africa who strive to maintain their dignity under inhumane conditions, most of whom have been alienated from the heritage of their land, their treasure mountains of gold, diamonds, platinum, water and abundant harvests.

We pray using words, not silent meditation. Nichiren Daishonin established the practice of chanting Nam-myoho-renge-kyo, the Mystic Law of Life as the means for all people to immediately open the deepest levels of their consciousness, their Buddha nature. A Buddha is not a superhuman being; a Buddha continues to experience problems, suffering and pain, and is still subject to illness and to temptation by devilish forces. A Buddha is a person of courage, tenacity and continuous action who struggles ceaselessly against devilish functions.

The “myo” of the Nam-myoho-renge-kyo has three meanings. It signifies that the law is “perfectly endowed” and can “open” or manifest in all forms of life, even the tiniest existence in the universe, an aspect of its mystic nature. This law has the power to heal the wounds sustained by all living beings, including those of nature, who undergo great suffering. Myo has the power to “revive”. Any single being is an inseparable part of the whole and is capable of manifesting as microcosm the whole of the macrocosm. No separation. Whole not hierarchy. The law embraces all forms of life in all its unique and beautiful diversity.

Our prayers are a dialogue with the universe. We fuse with the eternal source of power which transcends our limited finite selves so that we can we wholly activate the all-encompassing eternal power that inherently exists in our own lives. We chant daily to develop the strength necessary to change the conditions we face. By strengthening our life force through prayer and dialogue we can overcome our own attachment to differences and break the grip of arrogance, dogma and prejudice within.

The current value systems dominant in the world and in South Africa promote a paradigm of win/lose that encourages one to denigrate the dignity of another and to lay waste to the environment in a bid to get to the top. Value systems designed to extract the maximum possible value from the largest number of people creates maximum profit for the very few. Winning in such a system of individualised merit and pleasure means amassing wealth that would be sufficient to impress others. This way of life is the unsustainable trajectory of a civilization built on hard, coercive power that does not attribute equal value to life.

The current operating system is desensitising us to our own power. Despite the negative programming and discouraging images constantly being flashed before our eyes, we can each choose to live with integrity. Those who are determined to rebuild South Africa must be firmly resolved and not swayed by the destructive choices and behaviour of others.

We live in a time requiring endurance and resolve. Our democracy was earned after a long, hard struggle. Political liberation was achieved through a never give up spirit despite torture, assassination, intense suffering and trauma. Nearly 30 years later, the wounds have not healed.

We must each step firmly into our own sovereignty and take action from our own sense of responsibility and belonging. Just by being ourselves in our daily lives we can be an inspiration to others, sending ripples of hope, courage and inspiration into the environment. Through transforming our own inner states, we can transform our families, communities and even our nation.

A new era in South Africa will not come about naturally, but will require the united and courageous effort of people in the face of powerful resistance from those who benefit from systems of hard power, war and extraction. To triumph over the combined forces of evil, people of good must become strong. They must unite.

Now is the time to be brave and fight for justice right where we are. We each have a valuable contribution to make in our own unique way. Now is the time to be counted. The challenge starts within. By winning over the negative aspects of ourselves and becoming clear in our hearts at this unprecedented moment in time.

The power of community, of local community in global solidarity, opens the direct path to the creation of a culture of good in which we spark inspiration in each other so that all might live with the joy of being alive.

Creating a new human civilisation based on these values is up to the passion and power of youth across the globe. It’s the mission of youth and youthful people to create this new era. Youth who are trained, guided, and inspired by worthy mentors are the protagonists whose dynamic actions will change the destiny of humankind. For the SGI, 2023 is the year of youth and triumph. We look to the youth to take up the banner. The passion, the power, the creative artistry of our youth is South Africa’s greatest treasure.

The country has a great mission to be a creative force in shaping the new human civilisation that must be brought into being. May a solid corps of mentored and supported South African youth take flight. We respect you. We trust you. We will learn from you. With prayer, we search the skies for you. In 2023, may youth arise.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.