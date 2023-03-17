Project Officer wanted – Delegation of the EU

The Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of South Africa, based in Pretoria, intends to fill a vacant position in the near future:

Project Officer – Cooperation Section; Reference No. 57901

For further information, please consult the EU Delegation’s website:

https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/south-africa_en

The deadline for submission of applications is Friday, 31 March 2023 at 6pm.



Correspondence will only be conducted with short-listed candidates.

Interested persons are invited to submit applications, bearing in mind that the EU Delegation to the Republic of South Africa reserves the right to remove or modify these job offers.