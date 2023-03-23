10 best Canadian online slots sites with highest RTP and top bonuses

Play at the top Canadian online casinos offering large selections of online slots games that offer the highest return to player (RTP), best bonus offers and more.

Choosing an online casino in Canada to play slots at with so many available options can be challenging. We’ve scoured the internet playing for as many options as we could to deliver to you in a curated listing of the 10 best online casinos in Canada.

Playing at the Canadian online casinos featured in our list will mean you get the best bonuses, RTP online slots, and more. You’ll also enjoy thousands of game titles powered by the industry’s leading software providers.

Each of the sites featured in our listing offer guaranteed welcome bonuses to all new players. They accept Canadian dollars, and all welcome multiple secure, convenient and reliable Canadian payment methods.

Among the best online casino sites in Canada featured here is our #1 pick Jackpot City. All other online casinos that have made it onto our list are also recommended and present their own unique qualities and attributes.

Let’s dive in.

Top 10 Online Slots Sites in Canada

Jackpot City – Best Overall Canadian Online Casino

New players can claim an incredible C$1 600 over four deposits

1000+ online slots from Microgaming and 15 other game studios

Live dealer online casino games supplied by Evolution Gaming

Top-notch security slots casino, licensed in Malta, and eCOGRA-certified

Works well across all devices (great on desktop and mobile)

Home to today’s biggest online jackpot (Microgaming’s Mega Moolah Jackpot)

Huge 95.36% average payout rates on all games combined.

Jackpot City is among the best online casinos where you can play real money in Canada, and is powered by industry-award-winning Microgaming. eCOGRA is a trusted online casino testing agency that recently calculated the average payout rate of the games to be more than 95%.

If you sign up to this famous slots casino today, you can claim a total of four 100% matching deposit bonuses. Each bonus is worth up to C$400, which means that you can pocket up to C$1 600 in real money.

It’s in our eyes the best slots casino out there for Canadians. It has over 700 online slot machines to choose from, as well as table and card games, video poker games, and state-of-the-art live dealer online casino games from Evolution Gaming. The trusted operator of this top slots casino runs an attractive loyalty rewards programme and runs regular prize-packed promotions throughout the year.

Click here to visit Jackpot City

Spin Casino – Top Site for Online Slots

One of the best real money online casino sites for Canadian players

Each new player can claim up to C$1 000 over their first three deposits

More than 1 100 real money games from Microgaming, NetEnt, and others

Protected by 256-bit SSL encryption technology and licensed in Malta

eCOGRA-approved slots casino, with a whopping 96.27 RTP% payout rate

Has an impressive selection of live dealer online casino games

Packed with plenty of multi-million dollar progressive jackpots

Spin Casino is the best slots casino to visit if you’re Canadian and looking to play online slots for real money. It’s among the best online casinos for online slots Canada has to offer. It has some of the biggest titles from Microgaming, such as the Mega Moolah jackpot slots, the Jurassic Park slots, the Thunderstruck slots, and the WowPot jackpot slots. You can also play online slots from NetEnt, Stormcraft Studios, All41 Studios, JFTW Studios, Fortune Factory Studios, and more than 10 other studios.

You can claim up to C$1 000 in free bonus cash over your first three real money deposits. Furthermore, you can also earn redeemable loyalty points each time you play any of your favourite online slot games in the real money mode.

As well as the comprehensive range of online slot games, you can also find plenty of classic table and card games. Also, don’t forget to check out Live Fortune Finder with Holly, and Premier Blackjack with Buster Blackjack, especially if you’re looking for something a little different. This top slots casino recently had an impressive 96.27 RTP% payout rate (calculated by eCOGRA).

Click here to visit Spin Casino

PlayOJO – Best No Wagering Requirement Bonus

New Canadian players get up to 50 Free Spins (1 Free Spin for every C$1.00 deposited)

Has more than 2 000 slots casino games from some of today’s best software providers

Multi-award-winning online casino with 96.00+ RTP% rate

High average payout rates calculated by iTech labs

Also has an online bingo product

Among the most secure real money casinos for Canadian players

Great range of progressive jackpot slots

Top-notch loyalty programme with fantastic perks known as “kickers”

PlayOJO is among the newest and best online casinos on our list, and it’s already regarded by many as one of today’s best online casinos for Canadian players. If you’re looking for the best online casino with a diverse range of slots from some of today’s top providers, then look no further than PlayOJO.

This top Canadian online casino has slots from Playtech, NetEnt, Microgaming, Red Tiger Gaming, Blueprint Gaming, Yggdrasil Gaming, Play’n GO, IGT, Pragmatic Play, and more than 20 others.

For every C$1.00 that you deposit on your first deposit at this well-known slots casino, you will get a Free Spin for the Book of Dead online slot. Each new player can get up to 50 Free Spins to play online slots, and the minimum deposit required is C$10.00.

It has more life-changing jackpot slots than almost any other Canadian online casino out there today, and it has cutting-edge live dealer games from Playtech, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and others. It does have it all under one roof, and it’s a great place to start if you’re new to online casinos.

Click here to visit PlayOJO

Slot Hunter – Best Live Dealer Games

A mouth-watering welcome bonus worth C$2 000 includes 200 Free Spins

Powered by multiple software providers with more than 1 800 games

Home to today’s best online slot machine tournaments

Prize-packed promotions run regularly here

Runs one of the best VIP loyalty programmes available at online casinos today

High payout rates. Licensed in Malta and entirely non-downloadable

Slot Hunter is also a relatively new online casino, and for many players, it’s one of the best online casinos in Canada and on our list for several reasons. Here you’ll find an impressive range of more than 1 000 slots from over 68 providers/game development studios. Examples include Playtech, NetEnt, iSoftBet, Skywind, Wazdan, Big Time Gaming, ELK Studios, Red Tiger Gaming, and Thunderkick, to name a few.

The live dealer online casino offering here is fantastic, and new games seem to arrive here almost daily throughout the year. It runs some exciting daily slot tournaments, and it’s home to some of the best online casino promotions and Free Spins giveaways for fully registered members.

If you sign up today, remember to claim up to an incredible C$2 000 in free bonus cash and up to 200 Free Spins for selected slots. Try Slot Hunter before signing up anywhere else, and you won’t be disappointed.

Click here to visit Slots Hunter

N1 Casino – Highest RTP%

Up to an Incredible C$4 000 + 200 Free Spins for new players

Play over 2 200 of the best online casino games from 65+ providers

Daily slot tournaments with free spins and cash prizes to be won

Free Spins/Reload Bonus regularly up for grabs

Their online slot games are known for having high payout rates (96.00%+)

Best online casino VIP program with amazing perks and benefits

N1 Casino is considered among the most trusted online casinos Canada has to offer. The sheer volume of proven-performing online slot games and live dealer games from some of the industry’s most notable providers is the main reason to sign up here.

Over your first four deposits, you can claim up to a jaw-dropping C$4 000 in free bonus cash and a generous 200 Free Spins for selected slots. The prize-packed daily slot tournaments are another great reason to sign up here, and the regular Reload Bonuses and Free Spins Bonuses, too.

If you’re into playing slots and looking to get rewarded for playing some of the top online slots, look no further than N1 casino. It’s by far one of the best Canadian online casinos to visit. It accepts a variety of popular Canadian payment options, and their online slots and other casino games are known for having higher-than-average RTP% payout rates.

Click here to visit N1 Casino

All Slots – Operating 20+ Years

One of the oldest and most iconic online casinos in the world

Currently giving away up to C$1 500 to all new players

Recent calculations by eCOGRA show an average 94.37% payout rate

Over 1 600 slots, table and card games, live dealer games, and more

Attractive VIP loyalty rewards program to become part of

Total progressive jackpot values combined are worth almost C$30 000 000!

One of the main reasons why so many people love playing at All Slots today is because it’s a well-established Microgaming powered online casino. It has been securely looking after Canadian online casino players for more than 20 years. It’s one of the best online casinos to visit if you love playing online slots with high payout rates. It also has some exclusive slots that can’t be found anywhere else.

New players can double up on each of their first three deposits up to C$500 each time (only a minimum C$10.00 deposit is required). This means that when you maximise your bonus, you can get up to C$1 500 in free bonus cash.

You can also get 2 500 free loyalty points to get you started when you sign up here. You can then earn redeemable loyalty points by playing any of the games at All Slots. Your points can eventually exchange for cold hard cash, which is why it’s one of the best Canadian online casino sites.

Click here to visit All Slots

Leo Vegas – Best Progressive Jackpots

Get up to C$1 000 + 150 Free Spins on your first-ever deposit

Well over 2 300 games supplied by 35+ leading software providers

Impressive selection of live dealer casino games from multiple providers

Also has a fully licensed online sports betting product

Multi-award-winning online casino that’s licensed in Malta

Most games are known for having high RTP% payout rates

If you’re looking for one of today’s most popular online casinos Canada has to offer, Leo Vegas is the place for you. It has everything a Canadian player could ever want from a real money online casino.

It has an amazing selection of slots from some of the industry’s top software providers and game development studios. You can find an incredible range of live dealer games from Evolution Gaming, OnAir, Playtech, Stakelogic, Real Dealer, and Pragmatic Play. The website also has some exclusive live games that can’t be found anywhere else.

You can find hundreds of Megaways slots and progressive jackpot slots with multi-million dollar jackpots. You can also look forward to the very latest slots arriving here at least once or twice per week throughout the year. This top slots casino site also runs some of the best daily cash prize slot tournaments in the world.

The real money games have above-average RTP% payout rates, and if you sign up today, you can instantly double up on your first-ever deposit up to the value of C$1 000. Your 150 Free Spins can be used on the Book of Sands online slot machine.

Click here to visit Leo Vegas

Gaming Club – Top Loyalty Rewards

Known as the oldest real money casino site in the world

Powered by Microgaming with over 1 300 games to choose from

Claim up to C$350 over your first two deposits

eCOGRA-approved casino, licensed in Malta + 93.01 RTP% payout rate

Top slots online casino that’s home to the WowPot and Mega Moolah jackpot slots

Get 2 500 FREE loyalty points upon registering

Gaming Club is one of the safest and most secure real money online casino sites. It’s a great slot online casino for beginners, and it has over 1 300 games to choose from. They have slots from Microgaming, All41 Studios, Crazy Tooth Studio, Gameburger Studios, Stormcraft Studios, Triple Edge Studios, Fortune Factory Studios, and others, plus live dealer games from Evolution.

You can claim up to C$350 in free bonus cash when you sign up here, plus you will receive 2 500 free loyalty rewards points to get you started.

The casino launched back in the mid-90s. Look no further than Gaming Club if you’re searching for a well-established eCOGRA-certified casino with several hundred slots and other amazing casino games. It’s well-known for its great payout rates, and the best online slots Canada has to offer.

River Belle – eCOGRA Certified

One of the most popular Microgaming online casinos, which opened in 1997

eCOGRA-approved, Malta-licensed casino with high 94.56% payout rates

Over 800 slots to choose from, plus 500+ more games

Great multi-tiered loyalty program with unique rewards

Jaw-dropping C$1 000 000+ jackpots up for grabs daily

New players can claim a guaranteed C$800 welcome bonus

River Belle is an iconic Microgaming-powered online casino that has been keeping Canadian players safe since opening in the late 90s. You can play instantly in your web browser or from within a download client, and you can get up to C$800 in free bonus cash over two deposits.

You can find hundreds of popular real money online slot machines here. They also have video poker games, card & table games, lotto-style and instant win games, live dealer games, and more.

The reputable operator of what is often called Canada’s best online casino also runs a lucrative loyalty rewards program. Additionally, there are plenty of other promos and bonuses to sink your teeth into throughout the year.

If you’re looking for a real money, eCOGRA-certified Canadian online casino that has been successfully operating for years, River Belle Casino is a great place to start. It’s known for processing instant deposits and fast withdrawals, and it always adds new games, which means there’s always something new to look forward to.

Click here to visit River Belle

Casino.com – Best Playtech Casino

Famous Playtech-powered casino that also now has games from 10 other providers

1000+ games, including today’s best slots and live dealer games

Get up to C$400 and 200 Free Spins for selected slots upon registering

One of several online casinos that’s home to the Age of the Gods jackpot slots + over 100 Megaways slots

Two for Tuesdays, Golden Sundays, Drops & Wins, and more epic promos

Life-changing jackpots often climb well above C$5 000 000

Casino.com is one of the best Canadian real money online casinos that was traditionally a Playtech-powered casino. However, it also now has games from several other top providers, such as Microgaming, NetEnt, Red Tiger Gaming, Blueprint Gaming, IGT, Skywind Group, Pragmatic Play and others.

It’s also home to several iconic live dealer games, such as The Money Drop Live, and Live Age of the Gods: God of Storms. Also, check out Live Adventures Beyond Wonderland, Live Everybody’s Jackpot and Live Mega Fire Blaze Roulette.

If you’re a player who likes to get involved with prize-packed promotions at online casinos, then Casino.com is the perfect real money casino for you. It has more progressive slots than any of our other reviewed Canadian online casinos, and the games have above-average RTP% payout rates.

If you do sign up here, don’t forget that you can get up to 200 Free Spins. Doing so you’ll be able to try out the Age of the Gods jackpot slots and get up to C$400 free.

Click here to visit Casino.com

Top five slots for Canadian players – Introduction

The most popular games at online casinos today are online slots games.

The good news is that today’s best slots from the world’s leading software providers can be found at all our featured best Canadian online casinos.

You can find Megaways slots, Free Spins Slots, Bonus Round Slots, Classic Slots, Progressive Jackpot Slots, Live Dealer Slots, and so much more.

Here are five of the best online slots Canada has to offer. You can enjoy playing these games right now for real money and on desktop or mobile.

Mega Moolah

The Mega Jackpot progressive jackpot NEVER drops below C$1 000 000

The life-changing jackpot can be won from as little as C$0.25 per spin

The Mega Jackpot can be won at any time of the day by any player

No upper capped limit on how high the jackpot can climb

Has five reels and 25 fixed paylines

The Mega Moolah progressive jackpot online slot machine is one of the most famous online slots in the world. It was developed by Microgaming, and it’s brought to you by Microgaming.

The game has five reels and 25 fixed paylines. You can take one spin of the reels from as little as C$0.25 up to a maximum of C$6.25 per spin. The Wild Symbol in this game is the lion (also the top-paying symbol) and the other important symbol to keep an eye out for is the Monkey Scatter Symbol.

The progressive jackpot bonus can randomly trigger on any lucky spin, and the Free Spins Bonus will instantly trigger when three or more Scatter Symbols show up. The most exciting thing about the jackpot bonus is that each time it triggers, you are GUARANTEED one of four jackpots. They include the MEGA Jackpot, the Major Jackpot, the Minor Jackpot, or the Mini Jackpot.

Immortal Romance

One of the most famous online slots Canadian players have access to

Win up to 100 000x times your stake on any lucky spin

Has five reels and 243 different ways to win per spin

One of the most feature-packed online slots out there

The Immortal Romance online slot is an iconic Horror/Vampire/Gothic-themed slot. It was developed by Microgaming and brought to you by Games Global.

It has five reels and 243 win ways, and the two most important symbols in this game are the Golden Door Knocker Scatter Symbols and the Immortal Romance Logo Wild Symbols.

Landing three or more Scatter Symbols at the same time unlocks a multi-level Free Spins Bonus, which progressively gets more rewarding the more times you trigger the feature.

The game also has the Wild Desire feature that can randomly trigger on any lucky spin during normal play and can turn up to five reels completely wild for a massive payout.

Book of Oz

Fun Wizard of Oz-themed slot

Has 5 reels and 10 fixed paylines

Comes with a Respins feature, Expanding Symbols feature and Free Spins Bonus

Win up to 5 000x times your stake per spin

The Book of Oz online slot machine is a Wizard of Oz-themed slot that was made by Triple Edge Studios, and it’s brought to you by Games Global.

It has five reels and 10 fixed paylines, and the top coin prize you can play to win on any lucky spin is capped at 5,000x.

The Golden Book Symbol has a dual role. It doubles up as a Scatter Symbol AND Wild Symbol. Additionally, it can trigger at least 10 Free Spins when three or more show up.

During the feature, Expanding Symbols can help complete winning combos for you. The game also has a Locking Reels Respin function that allows you to lock reels to try and complete winning combos.

Wanted Dead or a Wild

Popular Wild West-themed slot from Hacksaw Gaming

Has five reels and 15 fixed paylines

Win up to 12 500x times your stake per spin

Feature-packed slot with three exciting bonus features

The Wanted Dead or A Wild online slot from Hacksaw Gaming is one of the best Wild West-themed slots out there today. On any lucky spin, you can win up to 12 500x times your stake.

The most important symbols to keep an eye out for in this game are the Sheriff’s Badge Wild Symbols and the Target Multiplier Symbols. It also has four different Scatter Symbols – the Duel, Dead, Vs, and The Great Train Robbery Scatter Symbols.

The main features you can look forward to triggering as you spin the reels are the Duel at Dawn feature, the Dead Man’s Hand feature, and The Great Train Robbery feature.

Thunderstruck II

Iconic Norse Mythology-themed slot from Microgaming

Has five reels and 243 win ways

Multi-level Free Spins Bonus with Wildstorm feature

Win up to 8 000x per spin

If you’re looking for a feature-rich Norse Mythology-themed slot to play at online casinos, then Thunderstruck II online slot is the game for you. It was made by Microgaming, and it’s brought to you by Games Global.

Thor’s Hammer is the Bonus Symbol, and the Thunderstruck II Logo is the Wild Symbol. You need three or more Bonus Symbols to land anywhere to trigger the multi-level Free Spins Bonus, which progressively gets more rewarding the more times it’s triggered.

The game also has the Wildstorm feature that can randomly trigger on any lucky spin during normal play and can turn up to 5 reels completely wild for a super huge payout.

Final thoughts

We’ve done our best to present you with the best online casino sites to play offering hundreds of online slots and other casino games. To get started you should consider registering and playing at Jackpot City our #1 pick of all the best Canadian online casinos we featured for you.

They are all controlled by renowned operators with solid reputations, and they are all fully licensed by reputable licensing authorities. They also accept a wide range of popular Canadian online payment options. Today’s best online casino site for Canadian players tends to accept Canadian dollars, and they are all protected by state-of-the-art SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encryption technology for that added peace of mind.

You can play at each of these casinos from any modern smartphone, tablet, desktop or laptop with internet connectivity/Wi-Fi, and they are all free to sign up to. You can earn redeemable loyalty points by playing your favourite games in the real money mode, plus a fun free-play demo mode is also available on most games.

These top slots casino sites have everything a Canadian player could want or need from an online casino, including high payout rates. They also provide friendly and professionally trained player support that is toll-free and available 24 hours per day. Before trying anywhere else, make sure you check out one or more of our top-rated Canadian online casinos. You won’t be disappointed.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is a highly risky form of entertainment and should never be used as a means of trying to solve financial problems. The chances of losing your deposits when playing casino games to the house is entirely possible. You should always only gamble with money that you can afford to lose.

Should you or anyone you know have a gambling problem be sure to reach out to Gamblers Anonymous by calling at 1(626)960-3500 to speak with an advisor for assistance. All the gambling websites featured are intended for people who are 18 years of age and older. Please be sure to gamble responsibly.

It’s possible that sites that are listed on this page may not be available in your area. Be sure to check with local laws and regulations to see if online casinos and gambling online is permitted in your area.

For further resources related to gambling addiction please check out the below: