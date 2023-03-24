The Revenue Services Lesotho was established by an Act of Parliament in 2001 and became operational in 2003. The RSL has a five-year strategy in place for 2018 – 2023 themed ‘‘Rea Aha – We are building’’. The guiding policy for this strategy is ‘‘Building automatic compliance by harnessing strategic partnerships and developing business acumen’’. The purpose of Rea Aha strategy is to achieve four outcomes: improved revenue; improved quality of service; automatic compliance and reduced cost of collection.

The RSL has become known as one of the most professionally exciting and challenging employers in Lesotho. Service first, we care, we are responsive, and shared ownership are our corporate values, providing for the organisation’s overarching approach to its bigger mission and vision.

The RSL is searching for an experienced, passionate, energetic and resilient Lesotho citizen to occupy the position of Commissioner General. The position provides excellent career opportunities for suitable candidates who can make a difference to the dynamic RSL team through remarkable leadership and contribution towards revenue services in Lesotho.

The Commissioner General reports to the RSL Board of Directors. He/she will be the Chief Accounting Officer responsible for providing strategic direction to the organisation, aimed at achieving the strategic outcomes of maximising revenue collection, promoting the culture of

voluntary compliance, enhancing the quality of service and reducing the cost of collection through effective administration of revenue laws and tax policies.

Key Responsibilities:

Create a high-performing and agile organisation with a culture that maintains the highest ethical and governance environment that supports voluntary taxpayers’ compliance in line with the best tax administration systems.

Lead and build the executive team to implement operations of the organisation in a manner that ensures achievement of the strategic outcomes.

Develop, implement, monitor and evaluate performance of strategic plans and processes to achieve organisational sustainability.

Build RSL brand recognition and respect with external stakeholders in order to improve client experience.

Liaise and agree with the Ministry of Finance and Planning in setting the annual revenue targets, and strategise towards meeting the set targets.

Qualifications and experience

Master’s degree in Economics/Taxation/Commerce/Public Administration/ Law/Financial Management/Business Administration/Chartered Accountant or relevant and equivalent qualification plus eight years of demonstrable and progressive work experience at an Executive Management level,

OR



An Honours degree in the above qualifications, plus 10 years’ work experience at a Senior Management level. Senior Management Experience in revenue administration and relevant professional certification shall be an added advantage.

How to apply:

Application submission details: [email protected] or [email protected] on or before close of business on Thursday, 13 April 2023.

Enquiries may be directed to Mr Mofolo on (+266) 62207874 / +27 73 399 4896

For a detailed job description for this position, visit our website at: www.rsl.org.ls

Disclaimers: