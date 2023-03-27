Rand Water Medical Scheme requests bids

Benefit Funds Procurement
Rand Water Medical Scheme invites all prospective and suitably qualified service providers to participate in the bidding for the following project for the Rand Water Medical Scheme:
- Request for proposal for the provision of 24-Hour Emergency Services at Rand Water Medical Scheme for 36 Months – Re-Advert
Bidders who had previously made a submission need to re-submit, as previous submissions will not be considered. Bidders are informed of the following key issues:
|TENDER ISSUE DATE:
|MONDAY, 27 MARCH 2023
|Non-Compulsory BRIEFING SESSION DATE:
|FRIDAY, 31 MARCH 2023
|AT 10H00
|BRIEFING SESSION VENUE:
|Microsoft Teams MeetingID: 379018125788
Passcode: hS5yUo Contact : [email protected] if unable to connect
|TENDER CLOSING DATE:
|TUESDAY, 25 APRIL 2023
|AT 23H59
|SITE VIEWING DATE/S
|AS PER REQUEST BY SERVICE PROVIDER
Queries
All Queries and request for bid documents may be directed to
[email protected] (SCM) and
[email protected] (SCM) and
[email protected] (SCM) and
[email protected] (Medical aid)
before 11 April 2023 (15 days before the closing date)
Submission
Submissions of bid documents to be made to the following address:
A maximum size of 35MB can be accepted by the email.
Rand Water Benefit Funds also wishes to inform service providers that the previously advertised tenders have been cancelled:
- Pharmacy Management
- 24 Hour Emergency Services (Ambulance Services)
- Managed Care and IT systems
- Actuarial and Consulting Services