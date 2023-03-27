Subscribe
27 Mar 2023

Rand Water Medical Scheme requests bids

By

Benefit Funds Procurement

Rand Water Medical Scheme invites all prospective and suitably qualified service providers to participate in the bidding for the following project for the Rand Water Medical Scheme:  

  • Request for proposal for the provision of 24-Hour Emergency Services at Rand Water Medical Scheme for 36 Months – Re-Advert

Bidders who had previously made a submission need to re-submit, as previous submissions will not be considered. Bidders are informed of the following key issues: 

TENDER ISSUE DATE:MONDAY, 27 MARCH 2023
Non-Compulsory BRIEFING SESSION  DATE:FRIDAY, 31 MARCH 2023 AT 10H00
BRIEFING SESSION VENUE:Microsoft Teams MeetingID: 379018125788
Passcode: hS5yUo Contact : [email protected] if unable to connect 
TENDER CLOSING DATE:TUESDAY, 25 APRIL 2023AT 23H59
SITE VIEWING DATE/SAS PER REQUEST BY SERVICE PROVIDER 

Queries 

All Queries and request for bid documents may be directed to  

[email protected] (SCM) and

[email protected] (SCM) and

[email protected] (SCM) and 

[email protected] (Medical aid)

before 11 April 2023 (15 days before the closing date) 

Submission 

Submissions of bid documents to be made to the following address:  

[email protected]  

A maximum  size of 35MB can be accepted by the email. 

Rand Water Benefit Funds also wishes to inform service providers that the previously advertised tenders have been cancelled: 

  • Pharmacy Management 
  • 24 Hour Emergency Services (Ambulance Services)
  • Managed Care and IT systems
  • Actuarial and Consulting Services
